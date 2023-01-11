5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned
Veterans could qualify for military benefits that help with housing, transportation, clothing, education and employment and more.
When veterans separate from the armed forces, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (opens in new tab) provides numerous benefits to ensure that they have the support they need to succeed in their civilian life. However, for veterans managing the many unknowns of this transition, retaining the full extent of their earned military benefits can be difficult, and many veterans miss out on vital care.
To receive monthly VA disability benefits, veterans undergo a complex process that sometimes involves appeals and long wait times for help. Many resources, including Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services (opens in new tab), are designed to help guide veterans through this process so they don’t have to navigate their transition alone. However, outside of the VA’s monthly compensation (opens in new tab) determined by the veterans’ disability rating, there are other veterans accommodations that are not as widely known. The VA offers an extensive range of housing, automobile, education and other benefits for veterans that can be used to address specific issues without drawing from the veterans’ monthly VA compensation.
In a 2022 survey (opens in new tab) of more than 1,000 veterans, conducted by Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services, 48% of veterans indicated that they do not currently understand their disability benefit options and four in 10 disagree that they received adequate benefit guidance when leaving the military – even as that same number of veterans struggle with service-related disabilities.
1. Adaptive Housing Grants and Loan Assistance
Depending on the nature and severity of a veteran’s service-connected conditions, they could qualify for assistance in purchasing a house that accommodates their disability or for updating their current home to better meet their needs.
The Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant (opens in new tab) is designed for veterans with certain disabilities to subsidize the cost of buying a house. Qualifying service-connected disabilities include the loss or loss of use of a limb or other conditions that affect a veteran’s mobility. For fiscal year 2023, veterans can receive up to $109,986 with the SAH grant to put toward a comfortable and functional home.
The VA also offers a Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant, which applies to veterans with a wider range of disabilities and allocates up to $22,036 to adapt their current home to their needs. This grant covers accommodations such as installing ramps, making bathrooms accessible and widening doorways.
2. Automobile and Conveyance Equipment Grant
For former service members who struggle with a disability that prevents or impairs their ability to drive, the VA offers Automobile Allowance and Adaptive Equipment (opens in new tab) grants. These grants function similarly to the SHA and SAH grants for veteran housing and can be used to help a veteran purchase a specially equipped vehicle or applied toward adaptive equipment to add safe and necessary accessibility features to their vehicle. These might include power steering, brakes, seats, windows or lift equipment. These modifications can go a long way in helping veterans with disabilities live more independently.
3. Clothing Allowance
Some veterans have disabilities that require the use of prosthetic or orthopedic equipment (such as a wheelchair) or skin conditions requiring medicine that damages clothing. In these cases, the VA has an annual clothing allowance (opens in new tab) that gives veterans money each year to buy new clothes to replace their damaged items.
Continually replacing clothing damaged by your prosthetic or skin condition can be a frustrating and expensive process. Applying for the annual clothing allowance gives veterans added help.
4. Educational Benefits and Employment Readiness
Many veterans are aware of the GI Bill benefits (opens in new tab) that help cover the cost of higher education after separating from the military. However, the VA also offers personalized educational and career counseling (opens in new tab) to help veterans successfully transition out of their service.
Educational counseling can help veterans find a training program or field of study. Career counseling is available for those who are eager to enter the workforce, but need guidance navigating the civilian job market. The program provides continual support, including academic and adjustment counseling, to overcome barriers that might limit a veteran’s academic success.
In addition, for veterans who have a service-connected disability that limits their ability to work, the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program helps them explore employment options and pursue the necessary education and training to attain their desired career.
5. Temporary Disability Rating Increases
Even for veterans with disabilities who are expected to improve, many are temporarily unable to work as they undergo surgery or hospitalization. In these cases, even if a veteran won’t have a long-term disability rating, they can apply to get a temporary increase in their rating while navigating their situation. If they are in a hospital for at least 21 days (opens in new tab) or immobilized following a surgery (opens in new tab) for at least a month, they can apply for a temporary 100% disability rating. This provides additional monthly VA compensation that affords veterans the time to heal.
For veterans who are managing a severe service-connected disability that is unstable because it hasn’t yet been fully treated, applying for a prestabilization rating (opens in new tab) can provide temporary disability compensation and benefits until their situation stabilizes. This allows veterans to focus on what matters most: their health.
For veterans with disabilities, VA benefits are designed to make their transition to civilian life as easy as possible – especially when navigating through complex programs with a medical condition.
Many armed service members dedicate years of their young adult lives in the service of our nation – and incur tragic and life-altering injuries. Health care service providers and veterans’ advocates and support organizations must make an effort to help veterans access the disability support services they need so they continue to live comfortable, meaningful and fulfilling lives after they retire from the military.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).
Brett Buchanan, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is a VA-accredited claims agent at Allsup (opens in new tab) and guides veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ disability appeals process.
