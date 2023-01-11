5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned

When veterans separate from the armed forces, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (opens in new tab) provides numerous benefits to ensure that they have the support they need to succeed in their civilian life. However, for veterans managing the many unknowns of this transition, retaining the full extent of their earned military benefits can be difficult, and many veterans miss out on vital care.

To receive monthly VA disability benefits, veterans undergo a complex process that sometimes involves appeals and long wait times for help. Many resources, including Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services (opens in new tab), are designed to help guide veterans through this process so they don’t have to navigate their transition alone. However, outside of the VA’s monthly compensation (opens in new tab) determined by the veterans’ disability rating, there are other veterans accommodations that are not as widely known. The VA offers an extensive range of housing, automobile, education and other benefits for veterans that can be used to address specific issues without drawing from the veterans’ monthly VA compensation.

In a 2022 survey (opens in new tab) of more than 1,000 veterans, conducted by Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services, 48% of veterans indicated that they do not currently understand their disability benefit options and four in 10 disagree that they received adequate benefit guidance when leaving the military – even as that same number of veterans struggle with service-related disabilities.