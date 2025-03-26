Get TurboTax for up to 30% off at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing. You probably expected to see discounts on spring apparel, tech, and other popular products — and there’s plenty of those deals to go around.

But you might be surprised to learn that you can also save on filing your taxes this week. The latest TurboTax software is up to 30% off right now, including TurboTax Deluxe, Premier and Home & Business.

If you’re on the hunt for an easy-to-use tax prep software, but not thrilled about potentially forking over hundreds to use it, check out these TurboTax deals at Amazon right now.

How much can you save on TurboTax at Amazon?

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer slashed up to 30% off the price of four popular TurboTax desktop software products. TurboTax Deluxe, for example, normally retails for $80. But you can get the best selling tax prep software for just $56 on Amazon this week.

For those who were considering the online version of TurboTax, the savings are even bigger. If you were to use TurboTax Deluxe online, you’d pay $69 or more for one federal tax return plus an additional $59 per state return.

If you take advantage of the Amazon deal to get TurboTax Deluxe for desktop, that $56 price includes filing up to five federal tax returns. That means you and your whole family can do their taxes for just $56.

It also includes one free state tax return form, which you can either print for free to file by mail or pay an extra $25 per return to have TurboTax e-file it for you. Either way, you’re paying less for your state return than you would online.

While there’s plenty to love about TurboTax online, it’s hard to beat those savings if you’re helping your kids or grandkids with their taxes this year.

Other versions of TurboTax desktop software are on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, too. Here are all the TurboTax deals the major online retailer is offering this week: