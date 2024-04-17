Starbucks BOGO and New Sweet and Spicy Drinks

Starbucks has introduced four new drinks to its menu — three spicy lemonade refreshers and one spicy cream cold foam. Inspired by the “swicy” trend that combines the flavors of sweet and spicy, Starbucks is bringing together the zest of lemonade and the heat of Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend to create a refreshing and tasty sip.

Swicy, the sweet-heat trend

According to a statement from the company, these drinks are "inspired by the 'swicy' trend, which combines sweet and spicy flavors in all sorts of creative ways. The new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers bring together the sweetness of a Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the zest of lemonade, and the heat of Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend to create a deliciously refreshing sip with absolutely no chill."

The three tropical flavors, Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Pineapple and Spicy Strawberry, and the new Spicy Cream Cold Foam, are available this Spring in U.S. Starbucks for a very limited time — while supplies last.

Spicy Dragonfruit

Made with real pieces of dragonfruit and the sweet taste of mango, the spicy dragonfruit drink is a zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend, shaken with ice.

Spicy Pineapple

The sweet flavors of passionfruit and real pineapple pieces are shaken with ice, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Spicy Strawberry

This drink combines the flavors of strawberry and açaí shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Spicy Cream Cold Foam

Customers can customize their order by adding Spicy Cream Cold Foam, crafted with Starbucks classic cold foam and Spicy Chili Powder Blend, to any Starbucks beverage. Add Spicy Cream Cold Foam to a Cold Brew for a coffee with a kick. Or better yet, enjoy it with an Iced Chai Tea Latte for a delicious combination of spices.

Get your BOGO on at Starbucks

Free BOGO Free Starbucks drinks are happening on Thursday, April 18, giving you another reason to celebrate. Watch your app for a Starbucks BOGO free drinks event from 12 pm – 6 pm

Prior to your purchase, you'll need to activate the BOGO deal in your app. Once you do, buy one handcrafted drink between 12 pm - 6 pm and get one of equal or lesser value for free (max $10). This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and is only available at participating locations.

Use the Free BOGO offer to try out the new "swicy" drinks, while supplies last.

Roasteries and stores turn up the heat

Starbucks Reserve® Roasteries and stores will also embrace the heat this spring with a sweet and spicy twist on signature classics: the affogato and espresso martini. Learn more about the new hot honey beverages at Starbucks Reserve stores in Chicago, NYC and Seattle.

Swing into Starbuck's spring menu by visiting starbucks.com/menu/featured.