Save Over $40 on Audible with Amazon's Latest Deal

Too busy to set aside enough time each day to get lost in a book? Or maybe you prefer to multi-task, listening to stories while you do chores or run errands. If you’re tired of listening to music and caught up on all your podcasts, why not give audiobooks a shot? If you’ve been toying with the idea of an Audible subscription, now’s a great time to give the service a try. Amazon’s latest promotion lets you score three months of Audible for just $0.99 a month.

By only paying $0.99 monthly for the first three months of listening with your Audible Premium Plus monthly membership, you’re saving a little over $40 overall. Typically, an audible subscription costs $14.95 a month, which is how much you’ll pay when your three-month introductory period ends. However, you can cancel at any time if you don’t like the service or don’t want to pay full price after the first few months. The offer isn’t available for existing Audible subscribers and ends on May 1, 2024.

With an Audible Premium Plus monthly membership, you get one credit a month to redeem for any audiobook, plus unlimited access to the Audible Plus catalog, which includes a wide variety of audiobooks, podcasts, sleep tracks and more.

Free audiobooks through Prime, Libby, and Librivox

Not sure if audiobooks are your thing? Prime members can also access a catalog of free audiobooks through Audible, with no trial or membership required, or through Prime Reading.

Other audiobook alternatives to Audible include Libby, for one. Libby is a completely free service that lets you borrow audiobooks (and e-books) from your local public library — all you need is a library card. After you create an account, which can be done through the Libby app or on your web browser, you can virtually borrow titles to stream or download for convenient listening. You’ll have access to many of the same audiobooks offered by Audible, but with one catch: you may have to wait a few weeks to check out a popular title. However, with Libby, there are no subscription costs, no in-app purchases, and since your titles are automatically returned, no late fees. Just make sure your local library is compatible with the service — it will need to have a collection with OverDrive to digitally lend titles.

Another alternative is Librivox, although this one is pretty hit or miss. Librivox offers free public-domain audiobooks read by volunteers from around the world, meaning the quality can vary greatly between narrators. And since it only has titles in the public domain, you may be unsatisfied with book choices, unless 19th or early 20th-century literature is your jam.