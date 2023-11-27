Mint Mobile Deal: Three Free Months

Here's a Cyber Monday sale that's worth checking out. A new Mint Mobile deal gives you three months of free service after you sign up for any three-month plan. You must be a new customer to qualify for the deal. The base plan is $15 per month, meaning you could get six months of service for only $45.

Mint Mobile deal overview

Mint Mobile Cyber Monday deal: Buy three months, get three months free New customers who buy a three-month plan through the carrier will get an additional three months for free. Mint Mobile is built on T-Mobile's network, which is aggressively improving its coverage. In fact, it has more 5G coverage than Verizon. You'll also get unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot and free calling to Mexico and Canada. The offer expires on 1/1/2024. See terms and conditions.

Mint Mobile plans

There are four plans to choose from. They range from 5G for $15/month, to unlimited data for $30/month. By comparison, Verizon offers a wider range of pre-paid phone plans, but the base price is $35/month.

Mint Mobile coverage

Mint Mobile operates on the T-Mobile network, which offers excellent 4G coverage in the U.S. East Coast, South and Mid-Atlantic, but spotty coverage in Western states. On the other hand, Mint Mobile has more 5G coverage than AT&T or Verizon.

Check the map below to see T-Mobile coverage in the U.S. and go to Mint Mobile's interactive map to see 4G and 5G coverage in your area.

(Image credit: MintMobile.com)

Mint Mobile vs Verizon

Mint Mobile is based on the former T. Mobile network. It is less comprehensive than Verizon on 4G, but superior on 5G. On the other hand, Mint Mobile will slow down your download speed after you have used 40 GB in a month.

So, how do the two mobile services compare? Verizon might be your better bet if you work from home or need fast download speeds. But if you're looking for a solid plan at a cheap price, you should consider Mint Mobile. Still not sure? Check out this tom's guide review of Mint Mobile.