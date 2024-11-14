Limited Edition Starbucks Reusable Red Cup and More Holiday Perks

I love reusable cups, especially when they come with a holiday deal. So when I saw that Starbucks was offering a limited edition red cup, I had to dig a bit deeper to see what kind of perks we’re in for this holiday season.

Starbucks is bringing back its popular limited edition reusable red cup — available for one day only when you order any holiday handcrafted beverage.

Stop by Starbucks on November 14th and order a handcrafted beverage. You'll receive a free 16 ounce reusable red cup to kick off the holiday beverage season. Whether you're ordering in-store, the drive-thru, or placing an order through the Starbucks app or for delivery, this offer can be yours. It’s important to note, quantities are limited and only available at participating stores.

Enjoy Extra Perks with Your Starbucks Reusable Red Cup

Bringing back your clean, reusable red cup throughout the holiday season can earn you some delightful bonuses. Starbucks Rewards members can score 25 Bonus Stars and save 10 cents on each drink purchased with their reusable red cup.

It’s a simple way to earn more with each visit while also reducing waste, perfect for those who love to sip sustainably and in style.

New Members Get a Special Treat

If you’re not a Starbucks Rewards member yet, now’s a great time to join. New members can enjoy a free drink with a qualifying purchase during their first week in the program, adding even more value to your Starbucks runs.

Just be sure to sign up before January 2, 2025, to claim this perk.

Double Stars with Marriott Bonvoy®

If you’re like me and find yourself traveling during the holiday season, why not pick up extra stars along the way? Starbucks and Marriott Bonvoy® have teamed up to offer Rewards members even more benefits.

Link your Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy accounts to earn Double Stars on eligible Starbucks purchases made during stays at participating Marriott hotels. That means more Stars with each delicious cup. For even more ways to maximize your rewards while you travel, check out our top travel rewards credit cards.

Get your red cup and start racking up points, and make this holiday season a little merrier with Starbucks. Which holiday flavor will you choose?