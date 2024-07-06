Get 5 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free with Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is launching with a handful of early deals for Prime members — including a free five-month trial of its premium music subscription service.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day — the shopping event that’s exclusively for Amazon Prime members. While the main event takes place on July 16-17, a handful of early Prime Day deals are already live, including a free five-month upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon's Music Unlimited Prime Day offer

Get a free five-month upgrade to Music Unlimited, as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. 

This offer is open to you if you’re an Amazon Prime member and you haven’t already subscribed to Music Unlimited (or previously taken up a free trial).

Charlotte Gorbold
Kiplinger Contributor
