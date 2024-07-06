Get 5 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free with Amazon Prime Day

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day — the shopping event that’s exclusively for Amazon Prime members. While the main event takes place on July 16-17, a handful of early Prime Day deals are already live, including a free five-month upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Prime Day offer

Amazon Prime members get access to Amazon Music for no additional cost with a Prime subscription. The service lets you listen to an impressive 100 million songs ad-free, as well as podcasts, playlists and stations, on a range of devices.

This deal is for Music Unlimited — Amazon’s premium music subscription service. Music Unlimited gives you access to everything you’d get with Amazon Music but also has heaps of features designed to enhance your listening experience and find more music. Features include tracks in HD and Ultra HD audio quality, a growing catalog of Spatial Audio songs offering “a multidimensional audio experience,” and new releases from today's most popular artists.

Music Unlimited can also build playlists for you and make recommendations based on your listening habits. Crucially, it allows you to turn off "shuffle mode" so you can listen to your chosen songs in the order you want — a feature that’s not available on the lower tier Amazon Music subscription.

Amazon's Music Unlimited Prime Day offer

Get a free five-month upgrade to Music Unlimited, as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. This offer is open to you if you’re an Amazon Prime member and you haven’t already subscribed to Music Unlimited (or previously taken up a free trial).

Just remember to cancel at the end of the five months if you don’t want to keep listening, or the subscription will automatically renew and you’ll end up paying the $9.99 a month charge. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, once the deal ends, the monthly subscription charge will be $10.99.

While Amazon runs trial offers on its subscription services throughout the year, this five-month Music Unlimited trial is worth considering if you’re a die-hard music fan. It gives you almost half a year of a premium music subscription service and saves you almost $50 — that’s music to our ears.