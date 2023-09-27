Get Free Coffee This Friday for National Coffee Day

Coffee shops nationwide are offering free coffee this week to celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29.

Some shops, including Caribou Coffee and Circle K, are taking the celebration up a notch by starting earlier this week or month and extending the offer into the weekend. Others including Dutch Bros are providing a free cup with the purchase of merch, and at least one coffee chain - Peet’s - is taking a novel approach by accepting rewards points from rival brands.

If you’re a coffee drinker, check out all of these stimulating deals.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Where to get your perks

Caribou Coffee has launched Caribou Perks Appreciation Week with offers for Caribou Perks rewards members every day through Oct. 1. Deals include double points, a large drink for the price of a medium, and discount purchases.

The coffee bar at Casey’s convenience store will offer a free cup of any size to Casey’s Rewards members on Sept. 29.

Circle K is turning National Coffee Day into a weeklong promotion by offering one free cup of coffee of any size in-store through Oct. 2 via the Circle K app .

Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sept. 29. Guests can also order on their app by using code COFFEEDAY23.

Dunkin’ is offering a free coffee with purchase to Dunkin’ Rewards members on Sept. 29. The offer excludes espresso beverages, cold brew, nitro cold brew and gift cards, however..

Dutch Bros said it is “ celebrating National Coffee Day in style ” by offering an exclusive “Drink More Coffee” hat on Sept. 29 only. Customers who buy a hat will get any drink of their choice for free.

Visitors to Eight O’Clock Coffee’s website can get 10% off sitewide by using the code COFFEEDAY2023.

Keurig’s online portal has two National Coffee Day offers that run through Oct. 2. You can get 30% off orders with the purchase of a coffee maker and four or more boxes of K-Cup pods, and 20% off coffee makers and accessories with the code COFFEEDAY2023.

Krispy Kreme is serving up two deals on Sept. 29. Any guest can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, including espresso-based lattes or drip coffee, with no purchase necessary. As an added sweetener, the company is offering a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Paris Baguette’s week-long promotion runs through Oct. 1 for rewards members, who can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Disloyalty for a day

Peet’s is taking a different approach to the day with its “disloyalty” program . The company will allow customers to redeem rewards points from rival brands such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Dutch Bros to claim a free drink on Sept. 29. To get the deal, visit PeetsDisloyalty. c om and follow the steps to redeem a free drink.

RaceTrac is offering a free medium coffee to RaceTrac Rewards members who use the one-time promo code COFFEEDAY23 on Sept. 29.

Royal Farms is celebrating the day on Sept. 29 by offering one free hot or iced coffee of any size to members using their RoFo Rewa r ds accounts.

Scooter’s Coffee has turned National Coffee Day into National Coffee Month by offering guests one free coffee of any size through September.

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away a free medium House Blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29.

Stewart’s Shops is treating customers to a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee from noon till closing on Sept. 29.

Zend Coffee has a week-long promotion with offers of 30% off corkcicle mugs and full-size bags of coffee with promo code NCD30 and 50% off a first month’s coffee subscription with promo code NCD50.

Ziggi’s Coffee is offering a free 16oz daily brew or iced coffee when guests use their mobile app on Sept. 29.

In addition, Dunkin’ and Starbucks have separate promotions for September that are unrelated to National Coffee Day, as Kiplinger previously reported.

Dunkin’ is offering Free Coffee Mondays , which gives Dunkin’ Rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase on every Monday in September.

At Starbucks, "September ThursYays," requires the purchase of a fall beverage to get another one for free. This BOGO offer is available every Thursday through the end of the month and is valid on drinks purchased after noon.