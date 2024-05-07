40 Discounts, Deals and Freebies to Celebrate National Nurses Week

In honor of National Nurses Week, a slew of clothing and footwear retailers, as well as a number of restaurants and fast-casual chains, are offering discounts to nurses, as well as other medical professionals and members of the military.

National Nurses Week became a congressional resolution and proclamation signed by President Reagan in 1982. This year's theme, "Nurses Make the Difference," celebrates the incredible nurses who provide care and spread compassion and kindness year around in every healthcare setting, hospital, and clinic worldwide.

Join Chipotle, Buffalo Wings, Etsy, Verizon, Madewell and more in saying thanks.

Retail deals for National Nurses Week

Here's a list of the best deals from retailers.

Adidas

Get 30% off in-store and on the Adidas website, as well as a 20% discount at factory outlet stores, when you verify your status as a nurse with ID.me.

Amazon

Save on hundreds of items for all the nurses and healthcare professionals in your life on Amazon. Get Nurse's Last Nerve Lavender Vanilla Candles, for only $17.99. Or, a soft throw blanket for nurses for only $19.99, reg. price $25.99.

Asics

Medical professionals get 25% off qualifying full-priced items at Asics.com when you verify your status.

AT&T

Nurses and their families get 25% off on AT&T unlimited plans.

Carhartt

When you verify your eligibility on ID.me online, you can get a 15% discount on apparel and accessories at Carhartt.

Costco

When you join Costco and enroll in auto-renewal, you can get a $40 Costco Shop Card. To receive the offer, you must verify your status as a nurse using ID.me.

e.l.f.

All essential workers, including nurses, can get 25% off at e.l.f. Cosmetics, on purchases of $30 or more.

Etsy

Find great Etsy deals on baskets and other gifts for nurses. Grab an ABCs nursing slang sweatshirt for 60% off, starting at only $6.72, or a nurses' week gift set for 20% off, now $37.60.

Figs

During Nurses Week, Figs is offering 20% off scrubs and other items. Plus, orders over $50 will receive free shipping, and returns are free.

GNC

Get 10% off, along with limited-time discounts and specials at GNC when verified on ID.me.

Levi’s

After verifying that you are a first responder, nurse, or other healthcare professional, you can get 15% off jeans, tees, shirts, accessories, pants, shorts, outerwear, and more at Levi’s.

L.L.Bean

Enjoy 10% off one purchase at L.L. Bean after verifying your employment through SheerID.

Lululemon

Nurses can receive 15% off on purchases made in stores and online at Lululemon. This deal applies to all military and first responders. Just verify your eligibility with SheerID.

Madewell

Sign up or sign in for a Madewell Insider account and get 15% off online and in-store merchandise after you verify your status.

Murse Life

Get 20% off your Murse Life purchase through May 12 by using code NURSESWEEK2024.

New Balance

Receive a special discount of 15% on any full-price purchase at newbalance.com after verifying your status on ID.me.

Nike

Get a 10% discount at Nike after verifying your status as a medical professional with SheerID.

Puma

Take 20% off your Puma order after verifying your status with ID.me.

Purple

Verify your eligibility as a healthcare professional and save 10% on your Purple order. Once verified, you’ll be emailed a coupon for 10% off. Offer ends 5/12 at 11:59 pm MT.

Skechers

Nurses get a 10% discount on all Skechers shoes during May on the Skechers website with a valid ID.

Stanley

Nurses, sign up for ID.me and receive 20% off at Stanley.

Under Armour

Get 20% off all Under Armour purchases when you verify your status as a nurse with ID.me.

Verizon

Verizon is offering a variety of nurse discounts, such as the Mobile with myPlan, starting at just $25 per line, or Fios home internet, starting at just $45 per month.

YETI

Nurses get 20% off your YETI order including coolers, cups and bags, when you verify your status through ID.me.

Food deals for National Nurses Week

Here's a look at the best food and drink deals.

BurgerFi

From Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12, nurses with valid IDs can get 20% off all orders at BurgerFi.

Chipotle

Healthcare workers can enter your Name and Email for a chance to get a Free Burrito E-Card with promo code for a free Chipotle entrée.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Receive a free big yellow cup lat Dickey’s Barbecue Pit through May 12, with an in-store purchase of $10 or more. Must present a valid ID.

Factor Meals

Offering 55% off your first box and free shipping at Factor Meals. Then, over the next year, receive 15% off. Verify with ID.me.

Green Chef

Nurses get 70% off and free shipping on the first box of Green Chef. Plus, for the next 52 weeks, get 15% off.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Nurses can get a 10% discount at participating Happy Joe’s Pizza locations from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10.

Hello Fresh

Nurses and other first responders, as well as military, can receive 60% off on their first box and 15% off for 51 weeks, from Hello Fresh, after verifying with ID.me.

Insomnia Cookies

Nurses with valid IDs can get a free classic cookie at Insomnia Cookies from Monday, May 6, to Sunday, May 12.

Kind

Get 15% off Kind snacks by verifying your identity with ID.me.

Outback Steakhouse

Enjoy 10% off your entire check at participating Outback Steakhouses with a valid medical ID.

Peter Piper Pizza

Nurses can get a free personal Peter Piper pizza every day from Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, with a valid ID.

Thrive Market

Nurses, get healthier with a FREE one-year membership at Thrive Market through ID.me.

Hotel and travel deals for National Nurses Week

Here's a look at the best travel and vacation deals.

Caesars Hotels

Get up to 30% off hotel stays at Caesars Hotels when your identity is verified on ID.me.

Paris Las Vegas

Book your room at Paris Las Vegas and receive up to 30% off the lowest hotel rate through ID.me.

Walt Disney World

Just call 888-828-8850 and ask for the promotional code: NURSES RATE. Or, when you book online at Walt Disney World, use promotional code Y7N when it appears in the corporate/promo code box. A valid ID is required at check-in.

Wyndham Hotels

Nurses, sign up and receive a complimentary Wyndham Gold membership upgrade.