Costco Deals 2024: Dozens of Discounts To Kick Off January
New Costco deals are available from now until January 21, 2024
Costco has released loads of deals to kick off 2024, offering big discounts on dozens of items to help you save this January. Deals are offered on a huge variety of products — electronics, clothing, furniture, etc. — and will run from now until January 21, 2024. So, if you’re looking for ways to maximize your savings as we head into 2024, check out Costco’s latest discounts.
In order to take advantage of Costco’s 2024 deals, you will need a membership. There are three membership types; Gold Star and Business memberships costs $60 annually, while an Executive membership costs $120 annually. However, Costco membership prices are expected to rise at some point in the future. Typically, Costco increases their membership fees every five-and-a-half years. Considering the last membership price increase was back in 2017, there could be a price hike coming up sooner, rather than later.
However, despite the membership costs, a Costco membership can save you money in the long run, thanks to the retailer's many deals, discounts and additional benefits. Check out Kiplinger's 20 secrets to shopping at Costco when deciding if a membership is worth it for you.
Costco deals January 2024
Here are several deals offered by Costco for January 2024. Some are online-only, while others are available both in-warehouse and online.
- Thomasville Dillard Convertible Sleeper Sectional: Save $300; was $1,799.99, now $1,499.99
- HP ENVY 17.3" Touchscreen Laptop: Save $350; was $1,249.99, now $899.99
- Round Brilliant Diamond 14kt White Gold Halo Earrings: Save $600; was $2,999.99, now $2,399.99
- Tide Laundry Detergent Pods, Free & Gentle, 152-count: Save $6; was $34.99, now $28.99
- Oral-B Smart Clean 360 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack: Save $30; was $99.99, now $69.99
- Evolution Spas Stockbridge with UV Pump Filter 95-jet, 6 or 7-person Spa: Save $2,000; was $8,999.99, now $6,999.99
- Sleep Science 13" iFlip Napa Memory Foam and Latex Mattress with Adjustable Power Base: Save $400; was $1,999.99, now $1,599.99
- HP 23.8" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop: Save $200; was $799.99, now $599.99
- HP ENVY x360 15.6" Intel Evo Platform 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: Save $300; was $1,199.99, now $899.99
- Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar: Save $20; was $79.99, now $59.99
- LG 65" Class - UR8000 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV: Now only $429.99
- Select Samsung Appliances: $200 to $1,300 off
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Save $100; was $499.99, now $399.99
- MacBook Air (15-inch) 256GB: Save $200; was $1,249.99, now $1,049.99
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
