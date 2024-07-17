Amazon Prime Day Southwest Deal: 30% Off Domestic Flights
Amazon Prime Day Southwest deal lets Prime members get discounted fares from Southwest Airlines for Amazon Prime Day.
If you thought Prime Day couldn’t get any better, think again. Southwest Airlines is offering Amazon Prime members up to 30% off base fares through the end of the day today, July 17, 2024. Headquartered in Love Field, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Southwest Airlines serves 120 airports across 11 countries and is the first airline to officially partner with Amazon to offer deals tied to Prime Day.
Amazon’s Prime Day draws consumers from across the U.S. looking for deals and discounts on thousands of items, that now includes travel deals. What’s more, Prime members can book a flight and earn points that count toward Companion Pass by using their Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase for Amazon.com purchases through July 17. Of course, restrictions, exclusions, limits, and blackout dates may apply and the offer does not include government taxes and fees.
Visit Amazon’s Prime Day Travel Deals homepage to learn more about the full offer.
Here's a look at a number of good Prime Day travel deals you can still access, and here are some of the 50 best Amazon Prime Day deals overall.
Carnival Cruises
Like Southwest Airlines, Carnival Cruises is also offering Prime members the chance to save up to 40% off to places like the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Plus, you can also take advantage of up to $50 onboard credit, up to 50% off deposits and a free room upgrade. But hurry, these savings are only good through July 17 when Prime Day ends. Rules and restrictions apply.
Avis
When traveling to your destination, reserve your car rental with Avis on Amazon and get up to 30% off your rental. You can also receive a 15% off gift card just for being a loyal Amazon member.
Viator
Right now, book your travel experience with Viator to places like Las Vegas, Cancun and Paris, and get 20% off. Join the Viator Loyalty Program and explore, earn, redeem points for added savings.
Sixt
During Prime Days, book a car rental with Sixt and get up to 30% off your rental. Select your travel dates, choose a location and pick your perfect vehicle. It’s that easy.
