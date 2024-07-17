Amazon Prime Day Southwest Deal: 30% Off Domestic Flights

Amazon Prime Day Southwest deal lets Prime members get discounted fares from Southwest Airlines for Amazon Prime Day.

A Southwest Airlines plane lifting off, with mountains in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
If you thought Prime Day couldn’t get any better, think again. Southwest Airlines is offering Amazon Prime members up to 30% off base fares through the end of the day today, July 17, 2024. Headquartered in Love Field, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Southwest Airlines serves 120 airports across 11 countries and is the first airline to officially partner with Amazon to offer deals tied to Prime Day. 

Amazon’s Prime Day draws consumers from across the U.S. looking for deals and discounts on thousands of items, that now includes travel deals. What’s more, Prime members can book a flight and earn points that count toward Companion Pass by using their Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase for Amazon.com purchases through July 17.  Of course, restrictions, exclusions, limits, and blackout dates may apply and the offer does not include government taxes and fees.

Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

