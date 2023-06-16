Earn $1,000+ with IHG Rewards Premier Business Card Bonus

This article only reviews the IHG Rewards Premier Business card. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship with advertisers.

The IHG Rewards Premier Business credit card is offering a phenomenal sign-up bonus for new cardholders: earn 165,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. This offer will expire at 9:00 A.M EST on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

As bonuses for rewards credit cards go, this is one of the best Kiplinger editors have seen recently. Just be sure that your small business can spend at least $3,000 in three months, and that you understand how business credit cards work, as well as what other offers are out there. Still, with a value of about $1,000, the welcome bonus more than offsets the $99 annual fee.

IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card This is a solid business travel card from Chase Bank and the IHG hotel chain, which has over 18 hotel brand partners. The current welcome offer is very generous and more than offsets the $99 annual fee. Earn 165,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after opening the account. This offer will expire at 9:00 A.M EST on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

What is the value of IHG rewards points?

Valuing rewards program points or miles is rarely cut and dry, but it is useful to understand how much you can expect from points.

According to WalletHub, you'll need on average 37,500 points for a free night in an IHG hotel, and each point is worth about 0.7 cents. In this case, the bonus reward will get you on average four free nights at a hotel, or it is worth about $1,155. You can, of course, get more nights by staying at more affordable hotels.

Although points are worth less than a dollar, they are easy to earn if you are a frequent traveler. You can earn up to 26 total points per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel. Earn five points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, select advertising, and restaurants. And earn three points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

And the bonus qualifies new cardholders for Platinum Elite Status, which comes with benefits like free room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out and free internet. And Platinum Elite members earn an extra 60% worth of bonus points on qualified hotel stays. Allow up to eight weeks for your Platinum Elite Status to go into effect.

Where can you stay with IHG rewards points?

There are 18 IHG hotel brands, including budget hotels like Holiday Inn and Avid Hotels. IHG also includes luxury resorts, such as Intercontinental, Klimpton and Six Senses, and mid-tier properties like Even hotels.

IHG hotels have properties in over 6,000 locations worldwide. As the card has no foreign transaction fee, it is ideal for travel abroad.

(Image credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts, company website. Brand partners are as of June, 2023.)

Are you or someone in your immediate family an active duty servicemember? IHG Army Hotels provide hotel rooms for military and contractor personnel near or on Army bases. And as a Platinum Elite member, you'll earn an extra 4.8 points for each hotel stay.

Bottom line

If you travel frequently for work, this card might be a great fit for you, especially with the current bonus offer. Just make sure you can qualify for the bonus with adequate spending, and be sure to review the risks and rewards of owning a small business credit card.

Disclaimer As an independent publication dedicated to helping you make the most of your money, the article above is our view of the best deals and is not the opinion of any entity mentioned such as a card issuer, hotel, airline etc. Similarly, the content has not been reviewed or endorsed by any of those entities.

