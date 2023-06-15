For College Financing, Consider an Income Share Agreement
Student loan debt can be crippling, especially if you don’t get a high-paying job. An income share agreement, or ISA, could be a step in the right direction.
A college degree is an investment in the future. Yet, for many degree programs, the return on investment can be dismal. In our current college financing system, students get the same amount of federal loans no matter which program or school they select and irrespective of the salary they can expect to earn after graduation.
Meanwhile, tuition has risen so dramatically that many graduates are left with crippling student loan debt that stops them from achieving important financial and life goals. According to a Bankrate survey, 59% of American adults are delaying milestones such as getting married, having children, buying a home and saving for retirement because of student loan debt. How did we get here?
Today’s college financing ignores value of a major
The current college financing environment completely ignores the ROI of each major. In any other industry, this wouldn’t be tolerated. Take the real estate industry, for example: When one takes out a mortgage, the loan is not only tied to the capacity of the borrower to repay the loan but also to the value of the underlying asset. But with student loans, the value of the degree isn’t considered at all.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Take my personal example: I have three kids in college — two in business majors, one in a film major. Their tuition is almost the same, at $80,000 including room and board, and the parent PLUS loans I took out all have the same terms. How does this make sense?
College financing needs to change — and income share agreements (ISAs) are a step in the right direction. ISAs aren’t new. Milton Friedman introduced the concept of outcome-based financing to pay for tuition in 1955. An ISA is a contract that requires students to pay a fixed percentage of their future salary in exchange for funding their educational expenses today. Students are done making payments after a certain number of years (which is defined at signing of the agreement) regardless of whether their balance is paid in full. Both the repayment amount and the time to pay back are capped.
Moreover, ISAs ensure equal access to education funding because historical data like FICO scores and other socioeconomic factors aren’t relevant. Students from the same program receive the same terms.
The flexibility and affordability of ISAs set them apart from conventional student loans. Payments are paused if income falls below a certain level or in the case of unemployment. With ISAs, students cannot be stuck paying for college 20 or 30 years after graduation.
As with any financial product, terms can vary depending on the funding provider. That is why students and their parents should look for ISA providers that communicate clearly their terms and ensure complete understanding of the agreement.
This is still a form of financing, and students should receive a standard set of disclosures, which is fundamental to protecting them. The term of the ISA should not exceed 10 years, and the circumstances and impact of payment pauses must be explicitly defined. Additionally, the effective APR should be capped at a reasonable rate, effectively ensuring no penalty for prepayment.
ISAs had a rocky start in the past
Some of the early originators of ISAs focused on for-profit coding programs, trade schools and other vocational programs and sometimes engaged in practices that were intentionally or unintentionally predatory. In 2023, proposed legislation was re-introduced to ensure that ISA providers are transparent and fair.
An ISA provider also entered into a consent order with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This settlement agreement laid out a series of disclosure requirements that ISA originators must follow that ensure that students are aware of how ISAs work, how much funding will cost, what early-repayment options are and what it means for their future.
Of course, ISAs aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Certain programs may not be approved for funding because of their ROI: An art major at one college could yield a better ROI than a science major at another college. Additionally, ISAs are gap funding, generally limited to amounts smaller than the entire cost of tuition, so other sources of funding are needed.
But ISAs make access to education more equitable and help students evaluate the career outcomes of the degree programs they choose, giving them a clear path to financial success, since students are not evaluated on their background or credit score, but on their degree programs.
The student debt crisis won’t be solved by ISAs alone, but they are an important step toward making college financing more socially responsible and equitable. It is time to put education financing back in the hands of the private markets.
Daniel Rubin is the founder and CEO of YELO Funding. He has 25 years of principal investing, investment banking, restructuring and operational experience, including roles as co-founding partner of YAD Capital, COO and CFO at Halpern Real Estate Ventures, investment banker at Lehman Brothers and turnaround consultant at Deloitte. Dan has invested in and/or advised on approximately $5 billion of corporate finance transactions.
-
-
How the Debt Ceiling Negotiations Affect the Budget: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Here's why a compromise on the debt ceiling means more spending caps for future annual budgets.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
The Fed's Latest Move is Good News for Homebuyers
A stable fed rate should result in steady mortgage rates for homebuyers.
By Donna LeValley • Published
-
Women and Money: Three Ways to Plan for the Future as Life Happens
Childcare, divorce and aging parents can all take a toll on a woman’s financial security, but planning ahead, becoming financially literate and staying proactive can help.
By Paula Nangle, CFP® • Published
-
Can I Sue if a College Fails to Appropriately Educate My Child?
The case of a journalism major who can’t land a job because of poor writing skills raises the question of what a parent can do, if anything, when a college drops the ball.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
What to Do Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Provisions Sunset
Parts of TCJA (also known as the Trump tax cuts) are set to expire by the end of 2025, so the sooner you act, the more options you’ll have to take advantage of today's lower taxes.
By Martin Schamis, CFP® • Published
-
No Long-Term Care Plan? Here’s What to Do About It
Small-business owner Jennifer found herself in a tough caregiving situation and doesn’t want to subject her family to that. What are her, and your, options?
By Stephen B. Dunbar III, JD, CLU • Published
-
Comparing Estate Planning: ‘Leave It to Beaver’ vs. ‘Modern Family’
The modern blended family has far more needs when it comes to estate planning than a traditional family. Here are some challenges, tips and solutions.
By John M. Goralka • Published
-
Want to Get Rich and Stay Rich? Avoid 10 Investing Mistakes
Doing everything right isn’t a guarantee, but knowing where it’s easy to go wrong can make a big difference when it comes to gaining an edge.
By Tory Reiss • Published
-
Are You Ready to ‘Rothify’ Your Retirement?
Legislation makes Roth accounts more enticing, and savers who mostly prefer to defer face tough decisions. How to choose?
By David Faulkner, CFP®, RICP® • Published
-
Will You Have a Happy Retirement (Even With Enough Money)?
Before you retire, you should consider three non-financial essentials, such as who you are without your work, what your days will look like and who your friends are.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® • Published