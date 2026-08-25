For generations, philanthropy has measured itself by generosity: How much money went out the door. Maybe it's time to measure something else: How long the impact lasts.
America's foundations have made a difference. They've funded hospitals, kept food banks stocked and propped up communities through hard years.
But too often, "success" still means dollars distributed rather than lives genuinely changed. A grant can ease a crisis this month. It rarely creates the conditions that let a family or a neighborhood stand on its own two feet next year.
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Sometimes, without meaning to, it does the opposite: It funds the same need again and again instead of solving it.
The need for philanthropic investment
Every industry hits a point where the old playbook stops working. Philanthropy is there now. The problems facing communities have changed shape over the past few decades; the tools built to fight them mostly haven't. Funding yesterday's solution for today's problem rarely produces tomorrow's opportunity.
The world has moved on. Entrepreneurship is everywhere. Venture capital turns raw ideas into real companies at a pace that would have seemed absurd 50 years ago. Yet most institutional giving still runs on a model built for an earlier era, one designed to meet needs rather than build capacity. That deserves a second look.
Today's problems call for something more ambitious than charity alone: Philanthropic investment. Foundations acting less like check-writers and more like long-term partners, backing entrepreneurs, community leaders and organizations capable of creating opportunity that outlives the grant.
The goal shouldn't be to make people better at receiving help. It should be to help them stop needing it.
Americans gave an estimated $593 billion to charity in 2024, up 6.3% from the year before, or about 3.3% after inflation, according to Giving.org.
Private foundations alone distributed nearly $110 billion. And because most private foundations are subject to annual distribution requirements tied to roughly 5% of certain assets, that number only grows as endowments do.
The real question isn't whether philanthropy has the resources to make a dent. It clearly does. The question is whether those resources are being spent to fix things, or just to keep fixing the same thing.
A new playbook for private foundations
My years at the JPMorgan Chase Foundation taught me something simple: Capitalism creates opportunity only when capital actually moves. A neighborhood doesn't build lasting prosperity while its most promising entrepreneurs stay chronically underfunded.
That means foundations need to step outside their comfort zones, trading some of the risk aversion of traditional grantmaking for the instincts of an angel investor.
Zero-interest loans, recoverable capital, and patient, mission-driven investment are three methods. Money that comes back and gets reinvested, again and again, doing more good the second and third time around than a one-time grant ever could.
Picture a foundation less like a donor and more like a convener pulling together business leaders, entrepreneurs, schools, nonprofits and local officials around one goal: Durable local prosperity, not just relief from the latest hardship.
We don't have to guess at what this looks like in practice. A few foundations have already written the playbook. The Kauffman Foundation has spent decades investing in entrepreneurship and expanding access to economic opportunity.
Miami tells a similar story: The Knight Foundation helped turn it into one of the fastest-growing startup hubs in the country, not through blind check-writing but through smart, sustained bets on entrepreneurs, civic institutions and the organizations around them.
In both cases, the money was never the point. It was the ecosystem it built: Businesses, investors, schools, nonprofits and local leaders all pulling in the same direction.
Philanthropy's next chapter
The lesson here is worth sitting with: Philanthropy does its best work as a catalyst, not a benefactor. Bring the right partners to the table, absorb some of the early risk nobody else wants to touch, and back ideas with real staying power. Suddenly a foundation's reach extends well past its own checkbook.
What you get isn't just healthier nonprofits. You get local economies that keep generating opportunity long after the original investment is a distant memory.
Venture investors know most bets won't pay off, but the ones that do can create jobs, spin up new supply chains and lift an entire community in the process.
Philanthropy can borrow that same long game, just with a different scoreboard: Not equity value, but economic mobility, business formation, household income and community resilience.
No single foundation can pull this off solo. The real opportunity lies in public-private partnerships, where philanthropic capital pairs with business expertise, government resources and entrepreneurial energy. Together, they can build something no one player could fund alone.
Philanthropy's next chapter shouldn't only be about doing charity better. It should be about needing less of it. Every dollar that funds a small business, seeds an entrepreneur or builds real capacity in a community is a dollar that starts working on its own, creating jobs, generating tax revenue and funding the next idea.
That's not a smaller vision for philanthropy. It's a bigger one.
The foundations that figure this out first won't just write the biggest checks of their era. They'll build the playbook every foundation after them has to reckon with. The ones that don't will keep measuring success in dollars out the door, long after everyone else has moved on to measuring what those dollars actually built.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.