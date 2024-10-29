Start-ups Trying to (Profitably) Solve the World’s Hardest Problems
More investors are interested in companies working on breakthrough science to tackle huge societal challenges. The field of “deep tech” has major tailwinds, too.
To help you understand the trends in science and technology and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
A lot of technology news generates buzz. But a type of tech start-up often goes under the radar. Enter the world of deep tech.
Deep tech, the term used by many investors, is about fixing hard societal problems with tech solutions, often by advancing underlying scientific knowledge. The applications of deep tech run the gamut, from advanced nuclear reactors and tiny sensors to quantum computing and nanomaterials. It also often involves creating a physical product, rather than something digital. The definition isn’t always clear-cut, and it does overlap with well-known tech, but it makes sense as a distinct category.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
To support a “prosperous and abundant future world, we’ll need many new technologies,” says deep tech venture capital firm DCVC in its new Deep Tech Opportunities Report, a worthy read for people interested in learning about the topic. That investment mindset has gone mainstream for many corporate investors, venture capitalists, sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms.
20% of venture capital funding goes to deep tech, up from about 10% a decade ago, says Boston Consulting Group in a 2023 report, “An Investor’s Guide to Deep Tech.” Investors see it as a smart way to diversify away from software and traditional tech investments.
Areas topping the list for most deep tech funding are artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced physics and chemistry, the Internet of Things and other sensors, and synthetic biology, according to BCG. Applications include electric-powered aircraft, next-gen batteries, microscopes and gene sequencing.
Some of the companies are household names, such as driverless car leader Waymo, rocket and internet satellite giant SpaceX and generative AI firm OpenAI. Deep tech also includes popular fields such as virtual reality, robots and drones.
Scouring the portfolio of a deep tech VC firm often seems like catching a glimpse into the future. DCVC’s report highlights many of its intriguing investments, such as Fervo Energy, which is using horizontal drilling and fracking tech to tap new sources of geothermal energy. Radiant Nuclear is developing a very small nuclear microreactor. Brimstone is creating a carbon-emission-free cement-making process. Freenome is using AI to develop tests for the early detection of cancer.
Plenty of other VC firms either focus on or dabble in deep tech. There are hundreds of VC firms that invest in deep tech, according to BCG. They include Alumni Ventures Deep Tech Fund, Apex Ventures, Boost VC and SOSV.
The caveats should come as no surprise. These are high-risk bets that could fizzle. The R&D costs are high and the timelines are long. VC investment in deep tech has fallen in recent years, echoing declines in overall VC funding. However, deep tech’s share of VC dollars has held stable, says BCG. That’s because of the promise of disruptive commercial products that not only solve big problems but lead to big profits.
High interest and healthy funding will continue, even if the inherent risk makes it not for the faint of heart. “In the earlier stages of deep tech development, the principal risks are scientific, and the big challenge is often moving the technology out of the lab and into the real world,” notes BCG.
A couple of major tailwinds have emerged in recent years. Generative AI is spreading and advancing fast, helping support breakthroughs in all sorts of areas, such as drug discovery and nanomaterials. Meanwhile, there’s been a resurgence of support for industrial policy in the U.S. and other countries, leading to funding and policy changes beneficial to the field.
As tech giants and their soaring stock prices grab all the attention, deep tech can serve as an antidote to overhyped AI features, social media apps or digital advertising that dominate media coverage. It’s an opportunity to discover cutting-edge tech before it breaks into the mainstream.
This forecast is from the team at The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923. It is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related stories
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
A New Rule Will Force Banks to Protect Your Data
CFPB finalizes the "open banking," personal financial data rights rule boost competition and protect privacy.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
The Tax Rules to Consider Before Buying an Annuity
Annuities can play a valuable role in your retirement plan — as long as the tax implications have been properly factored in. Here's an outline of the key rules.
By Carlos Dias Jr., Wealth Adviser Published
-
The Big Questions for AR’s Future
The Letter As Meta shows off a flashy AR prototype, Microsoft quietly stops supporting its own AR headset. The two companies highlight the promise and peril of AR.
By John Miley Published
-
China's Economy Faces Darkening Outlook
The Letter What the slowdown in China means for U.S. businesses.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
AI Start-ups Keep Scoring Huge Sums
The Kiplinger Letter Investors continue to make bigger bets on artificial intelligence start-ups, even for small teams with no revenue. Some backers think a startling tech breakthrough is near.
By John Miley Published
-
Should We Worry About the Slowing U.S. Economy
The Letter With the labor market cooling off and financial markets turning jittery, just how healthy is the economy right now?
By David Payne Published
-
New Phones Get All the Hype, but Consumers Still Love Old Models
The Letter Even as flashy artificial intelligence features drive sales of new smartphones, used phones continue to fetch big bucks as demand outstrips supply.
By John Miley Published
-
Starlink's Internet Beamed From Space Is Taking Off
The Kiplinger Letter Satellite broadband provider Starlink is taking over the space market. Amazon’s mega-constellation will soon join the fray, adding to the unprecedented disruption.
By John Miley Published
-
Aging in Place Will Be Big Business for Home Builders
The Kiplinger Letter Many people will be looking to make their homes aging-friendly in the years to come.
By David Payne Published
-
A Look at Donald Trump's Tax Plans Ahead of the Election
The Tax Letter We take a look at Donald Trump's tax plans and what they could mean for you. Here's what you need to know.
By Joy Taylor Last updated