After Decades of Promise, the Virtual Reality Era Has Finally Arrived

Virtual reality is a paradigm shift for consumer technology. The tech has a long road ahead, but amazing hardware already puts the huge potential on full display.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is seen on display at the Fifth Avenue Apple store on February 02 2024 in New York City Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre OBrien were at the opening of the Apple store on Fifth Avenue as the company begins its sale of the Vision Pro headset the companys first new product in seven years Photo by Michael M SantiagoGetty Images
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
John Miley
By
published

To help you understand what is going on in the tech sector our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest… 

The virtual reality industry got a much-needed jolt when Apple finally joined the fray with its first VR headset. If any company can bring face-worn devices to an audience beyond gamers, it’s the tech giant that introduced the world to the smartphone. “Apple is focused on the mass market,” says Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC. “Apple is doing a great job introducing the technology to many people.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
Apple Inc.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

John Miley
John Miley
Senior Associate Editor, The Kiplinger Letter

John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.

He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8