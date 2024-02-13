Tesla Temporarily Cuts Certain Model Y Prices
The discount applies to two Tesla Model Y variants — but only until February 29.
Tesla has temporarily reduced the price of certain Model Y variants by $1,000 until February 29, according to a pricing notice on its website.
The decrease is for the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's rear-wheel-drive and Long Range all-wheel-drive Model Ys, which are priced at $42,990 and $47,990, respectively. Prices will rise by $1,000 or more on March 1, Tesla says.
The price of the Model Y Performance variant remains unchanged at $52,490.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The website also notes that buyers of new 2024 Model Ys qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which is applied to the purchase price at the time of delivery.
However, as Kiplinger recently reported, stricter rules became effective this year on EV tax credit eligibility. For example, while the Model Y Performance vehicle is still eligible for a tax credit this year, some versions of the Model 3 containing Chinese-made batteries are not.
The Model Y temporary discount comes nearly two months after Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles over issues related to its Basic Autopilot package that could increase the risk of a collision. The recall affects vehicles in the 2012 to 2023 model years that are equipped with the Autosteer feature, according to a National Highway Traffice Safety Administration (NHTSA) report.
“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse,” the NHTSA said in the report.
Two 'Boycott Tesla' Super Bowl ads air
Concerns about the safety of Tesla's self-driving technology are behind a pair of ads that ran during Sunday’s Super Bowl that called for a boycott of the carmaker.
The Dawn Project, which produced the commercials, claims on its website that Tesla CEO Elon Musk “sells defective self-driving software by telling consumers it is many times safer than a human driver, when in fact it drives like a drunk teenager. He “refuses to disable autopilot on roads where he knows it isn’t safe.”
The Dawn Project site also claims that Tesla’s “self-driving experiments” have resulted in more than 1,000 crashes and at least 33 deaths.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 524 Points After January CPI Shocker
Following today's inflation data, the market now expects the Fed to start cutting rates in June vs May.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Valentine’s Day: Uber, Other Ride-Sharing Drivers To Strike
This Valentine’s Day it may be hard to travel for your love as Uber, DoorDash and Lyft drivers plan to temporarily strike and stop service to and from select airports.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Valentine’s Day: Uber, Other Ride-Sharing Drivers To Strike
This Valentine’s Day it may be hard to travel for your love as Uber, DoorDash and Lyft drivers plan to temporarily strike and stop service to and from select airports.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
AT&T: Your Landline Is Not Going Away But It Needs An Upgrade
AT&T says outdated technologies need to go as it seeks to end certain service obligations for traditional landlines in parts of California.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Airbnb To Start Charging A 2% Cross-Currency Guest Fee
The new Airbnb fee is set to go into effect on April 1. Here’s what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner To Team Up This Fall On Sports Streaming Deal
The plan includes ESPN and other linear sports networks. Separately, ESPN eyes next year for its own direct-to-consumer launch.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How
uChoose rewards members can use points at BP and Amoco directly at the pump to save up to 50 cents/gal.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon Launches Chatbot 'Rufus' To Answer Your Shopping Questions
Amazon says its AI shopping assistant can help you find products, provide comparisons and make recommendations.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Amazon To Raise MGM+ Streaming Service Prices
The price hike is immediate for new Amazon subscribers but will take effect in March for existing customers.
By Joey Solitro Published