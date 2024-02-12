Buying a home is out of the cards for most young people, thanks to high mortgage rates, expensive home prices, inflation, student loan debt and job insecurity. In fact, almost 60% of parents with adult children helped their kids financially in 2023. But while home ownership is off the table for many, it hasn’t stopped all Gen Z homebuyers; According to Redfin, 30% of 25-year-olds in 2022 owned their own home, compared to 28% of millennials and 27% of Gen Xers when they were 25.

Where young Americans stand a chance of owning a home depends largely on location, and a recent study from Point2 Homes has determined the top ten U.S. cities where it’s easier for Gen Z to become homeowners. To determine the feasibility of Gen Z homeownership in the country’s 100 major cities, Point 2 Homes compared several metrics.

Home Price-to-Income Ratio

Median Sale Price Difference

Inventory (per 10,000 residents)

Share of Homes Sold Above Listing Price

Days on Market

Homeownership Rate

Unemployment Rate

10 best places for Gen Z to buy a home

The study found that these ten cities had the highest chance of home ownership for Gen Z adults.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

3. Detroit, Michigan

4. Laredo, Texas

5. Memphis, Tennessee

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

7. Durham, North Carolina

8. Fort Worth, Texas

9. Aurora, Colorado

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

The South and the Midwest appear to be the two regions where homeownership is most attainable for the younger generations. Average home prices in Laredo, TX, Memphis, TN, Lincoln, NE, and Durham, NC, are around five times Gen Z’s median income, attracting young buyers. Fort Wayne, Indiana made the top of the list thanks to its home price-to-income ratio and low Gen Z unemployment rate. Despite having a higher youth unemployment rate than a number of the other cities, Detroit makes up for it by having an impressive 6.10% decrease in home prices and the best home price-to-income ratio.

10 worst places for Gen Z to buy a home

At the other end of the spectrum are the cities where it’s the hardest for Gen Z to become homeowners.

1. Fremont, California

2. San Diego, California

3. Lexington, Kentucky

4. San Jose, California

5. Riverside, California

6. Los Angeles, California

7. Sacramento, California

8. Chula Vista, California

9. Richmond, Virginia

10. Newark, New Jersey

As a young person, becoming a homeowner in California is extremely difficult. Home prices in Fresno are almost 23 times the average young person’s household income, and the cost of living there is 77% higher than the national average, reports Point2 Homes. Fremont, Riverside, San Diego and San Jose all were found to have low homeownership rates among Gen Z, high unemployment rates among the younger generation, limited inventory for housing and increasing sale prices.