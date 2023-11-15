Citi Fined For Denying Credit Cards To Armenian Americans
Citi to pay $25.9 million for discrimination issues including lying to Armenian Americans about why they were denied credit cards, CFPB says.
Citi has been fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans who applied for credit cards from 2015 through 2021.
The banking giant agreed to pay $1.4 million of the fine to the victims of the discrimination to settle the case, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which brought the charges. Citi also agreed to pay the remaining $24.5 million to CFPB’s victims relief fund and to stop the discrimination, taking measures to ensure compliance going forward.
Citi declined to comment.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
According to the charges, Citi specifically singled out applicants whom it suspected were of Armenian descent based on their surnames. The bank targeted applicants with names ending in “-ian” and “-yan,” including those living in or around Glendale, California, which is home to about 15% of the Armenian-American population, the CFPB said.
Workers told to keep quiet about the practices
Citi also lied about why it denied the applicants and told employees not to discuss the discriminatory practices in writing or on recorded phone lines, CFPB said.
“Citi believed that Armenian Americans were prone to engage in criminal fraud,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “Citi often rejected these applicants outright. When Citi did not, the bank subjected those who may be of Armenian descent to additional scrutiny.”
Groups including the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) praised the action against Citi.
“It’s an open-and-shut example of intentional discrimination,” said Adam Rust, CFA Financial Services director. “Through a coordinated plan, Citi singled out a group of applicants for additional scrutiny based solely on their national origin and without any business justification. Financial institutions that exclude groups from getting credit solely because of their national origin by applying blunt-fisted de-risking approaches should take note of this order."
Federal agencies are continuing a crackdown on banking operations. In the last three months, for example, the CFPB has fined consumer finance company Tempoe, sued installment lending conglomerate Heights Finance Holding, reached settlements with credit repair firms Lexington Law and CreditRepair.com, and brought charges against Freedom Mortgage for illegal kickbacks.
If you have a problem with a financial product or service, the CFPB encourages you to visit its website to file a complaint. The consumer watchdog group said it sends more than 20,000 complaints about financial products and services each week to companies for responses and that most companies respond within 15 days.
Related Content
- Loan Lender Sued for 'Trapping' Borrowers
- CFPB Slams Credit Repair Companies
- CFPB Sues Snap Finance, Prehired for Allegedly Deceiving Consumers
- $725M Facebook Settlement Receives 'Largest Number of Claims Ever Filed'
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
What Is Intrinsic Value?
Intrinsic value is one way to measure the value of an option contract. Here, we take a closer look at the metric and explain how it is used in options trading.
By Jared Hoffmann Published
-
Estate Tax Exemption Amount Increases for 2024
Estate Tax The estate tax exemption amount is going up for 2024. Will your heirs escape a tax bill?
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients
wealth management Kiplinger's 2023 list of the best banks for higher-net-worth clients.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
Best Cash Back Credit Cards November 2023
Smart Buying Looking for the credit card that pays the most cash back? These lenders may pay hundreds of dollars, with minimum hassle.
By Lisa Gerstner Last updated
-
The Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Balance transfer credit cards have the power to drastically cut your payments with 0% APR. But there’s a cost, and rules to follow.
By Lisa Gerstner Last updated
-
Should You Get a Loan From Your Credit Card?
credit & debt The convenience can come at a steep cost. But there are options.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
14 Little-Known Credit Card Perks
credit cards Rewards points and cash back aren’t the only benefits of paying with plastic.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
The Best Bank for You, 2018
savings We've identified the banks and credit unions that offer the best combination of high rates, low fees and a customer-friendly focus.
By Miriam Cross Published
-
6 Most Rewarding New Rewards Credit Cards
credit & debt These cards are great for consumers who want cash back on purchases or points that can be redeemed for travel.
By Cameron Huddleston Published