Ways to Avoid the Penalty on Early Retirement Withdrawals
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, more consumers have incentive to switch banks to earn more interest on their checking and savings accounts.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Pulling money from your pre-tax retirement accounts before age 59½ should be done only as a last resort, since it can end up triggering both a 10% penalty as well as ordinary income tax. A far better solution is to use money from non-retirement accounts, such as joint accounts, single accounts or most trust accounts, where there will be no penalty on early retirement withdrawal and often little or far less tax.
But the reality is, sometimes people have nowhere else to go other than their pre-tax retirement plan to access needed cash. In such a situation, the income tax cannot be avoided, but the 10% early withdrawal penalty sometimes can be.
The most important thing to do to avoid paying an unnecessary penalty is to become familiar with what exception applies to what retirement plan. Many people who end up paying the penalty do so because the exception they used did not apply to the retirement account they took the money from. The good news is that most of the 10% penalty exceptions apply to both company plans, as well as IRAs, but as you’ll see, there are some very valuable exceptions that apply only to one or the other.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
A simple way to remember which penalty exception applies to which type of retirement plan is to think of three categories of early-withdrawal exceptions:
1. 10% Penalty Exceptions That Apply to “Both” Company Retirement Plans and IRAs.
This includes distributions to your beneficiaries after your death, disability, unreimbursed medical expenses above 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (you don’t have to itemize to use this exception), Roth IRA conversions and up to $5,000 for the birth or adoption of a child.
There are also some new exceptions that came into law with the passage of the SECURE Act 2.0 of 2022. Under this new law, you can tap your retirement accounts if you’re dealing with domestic abuse, coping with a natural disaster or if you’re diagnosed with a terminal illness, Also, starting in 2024, there will be a new emergency personal expense exception of up to $1,000.
And finally, if you need to take income on your retirement account before 59½, if you agree to set up a regular income known as Substantially Equal Periodic Payments (opens in new tab) for at least five years or until you reach age 59½, whichever comes later, such income can be taken without a 10% penalty.
2. Exceptions That Apply “Only” to IRAs.
This includes higher education expenses for yourself or your dependents, up to $10,000 toward a home for a first-time home buyer and to pay for health insurance if you are unemployed.
3. Exceptions That Apply “Only” to Company Retirement Plans.
There are two big ones here.
The first is the attainment-of-age-55 exception. Distributions made to you if you leave your company during or after the calendar year in which you reached age 55 (or age 50 for qualified public safety employees) will avoid the 10% penalty. The other is the Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO) (opens in new tab), which means withdrawals made to the other spouse as part of a divorce will avoid the 10% penalty.
While the best approach if you need to get your hands on some cash is to use only a pre-tax retirement account as a last resort, if this can’t be avoided, remember that old saying “what you don’t know can hurt you.” You not only should know what the exceptions are, but you should become familiar with what exception applies to what retirement plan. This may save you what can sometimes be in the thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary penalties.
-
-
Interest on Bank Accounts Got You Down? Consider Changing Banks
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, more consumers have incentive to switch banks to earn more interest on their checking and savings accounts.
By Brian Barnes
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Inflation Data
The January CPI report showed inflation remained stubbornly high last month, all but ensuring more Fed rate hikes.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Interest on Bank Accounts Got You Down? Consider Changing Banks
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, more consumers have incentive to switch banks to earn more interest on their checking and savings accounts.
By Brian Barnes
-
Managing a Concentrated Stock Position: Too Much of a Good Thing
It can be a great problem to have, except for the tax implications. Here are some common ways to keep tax liability in check.
By Chris Creed, CFP®, CPWA® • Published
-
Retirement Planning That May Help You Enjoy Your Second Childhood
Given inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession, how can near-retirees feel confident that their planning will ensure a fun and secure retirement?
By Ken Moraif, MBA, CFP®, CRPC® • Published
-
Social Security Spousal Benefits After Divorce: Is Income Disparity OK?
When mediating a divorce settlement, a 50-50 split of assets isn’t always equitable when Social Security benefits are taken into account.
By Chris Chen, CFP® • Published
-
Four Ways Savvy Investors Use DSTs for Their 1031 Exchanges
DSTs can help investors successfully complete a 1031 exchange, achieve diversification, avoid expensive capital gains taxes and more.
By Dwight Kay • Published
-
Using Defensive Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio
Beginners and experts alike can look to defensive stocks, such as those in the health care, utilities and consumer staples sectors, as safer investments in a volatile market.
By Kerim Derhalli • Published
-
Online Thrifting Platforms Help Create Five-Figure Side Hustles
Thrifty fashionistas are using online thrifting platforms like Poshmark to rack up sales, but there’s an art to it.
By Sara Stanich, CFP®, CDFA®, CEPA • Published
-
Laid Off With a Severance Package? Here’s How to Make a Plan
Gathering all the relevant information and staying organized is key, as is getting your financial team involved. Here are five financial planning tips to help.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® • Published