Six Signs Your Budget or Financial Plan Isn't Working for You

Getting on a budget can be one of the most effective ways to start taking control of your finances. Whether you take a detailed spreadsheet approach, let an app do the work for you or leverage simple pen and paper, there’s no one correct way to do a budget as long as your system works well for you.

However, many people who try tackling their first budget may quickly give up or find it too difficult to keep up with long term — but this doesn’t mean budgeting in general doesn’t work for them.

According to the financial advisers and experts of Kiplinger Advisor Collective , you may just be going about it with the wrong plan or mindset. If you’re struggling to budget or find that you’re not hitting your goals as quickly as you thought you could, consider the following six signs that your budget or financial plan may not be working for you — and what you should do to fix it.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

You feel unhappy or miserable

“A glaring sign that your approach to personal finance isn't working is if you are miserable. If you have an effective system for saving, spending and investing, it shouldn't make you unhappy. If you are constantly miserable, this is a sign that your expectations, strategy or goals don't align properly with your results. Reevaluate your finances and adjust how you might be saving or spending.” — Stephen Kates , Annuity.org

You're still overspending or dipping into savings

“A key sign your budget isn't working is when you’re consistently overspending or dipping into savings for regular expenses. To fix it, review your spending habits, adjust categories where you're exceeding limits and prioritize needs over wants. Tracking expenses more closely and setting realistic limits can help create a balanced, sustainable budget that aligns with your financial goals.” — Stephen Nalley , Black Briar Advisors

You're short on cash

“Your budget isn’t working if you’re frequently short on cash. Instead of tracking every dollar, focus on broad spending categories and set limits for essentials like housing, food and discretionary spending. Review your plan monthly and adjust it based on actual expenses. Simplifying your budget makes it easier to stick to it while ensuring long-term financial stability.” — Amrita Choudhary , Wasabi Technologies

You're relying on credit cards

“An obvious sign is that you are consistently relying on credit cards to cover routine expenses. To fix this, you really need to be mindful about it and create a detailed budget so you know where every dollar is coming from and where every dollar is going to. Once you have a true picture, you can then look for solutions.” — Bob Chitrathorn , Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn of Simplified Wealth Management

You're getting into debt

“Your budget isn’t working if you are consistently spending more than you earn, leading to debt or financial stress. To fix it, review your spending habits and prioritize needs over wants. Implement a ‘pay yourself first’ strategy by saving a set percentage of income before allocating to expenses. Use tools like apps or spreadsheets to track expenses, ensuring alignment with your financial goals.” — Dr. Clemen Chiang , Spiking

Your situation has radically changed

“In this economy, I don't have the luxury to change my goals frequently. I need to stick to them and hit those milestones. If I keep changing my goals, it appears that I'm not really serious about achieving anything. The only time I'll consider changing a goal is if it's clear that the situation has radically changed from when I set it, and even then only with proper justification.” — Zain Jaffer , Zain Ventures

Related Content