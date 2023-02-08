Auto-Callable Yield Notes Are the Income Stream Nobody’s Talking About
Auto-callable yield notes, or ACYNs, let investors diversify their investments and fortify their retirement income when stocks and bonds are letting them down.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
I’m going to guess that you haven’t heard much about auto-callable yield notes (ACYNs), sometimes called barrier notes, and the role they might play in expanding your portfolio and buttressing your income plan. So what are ACYNs?
Financial planners have long advised investors to keep an appropriate mix of stocks and bonds in their retirement portfolios. The stocks are mostly meant to provide long-term growth, and the bonds are there for reliability and income.
But what if neither investment is living up to expectations — at least for the time being? Shouldn’t there be other options for investors who want to diversify their holdings and fortify their income in retirement?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
There are other options, of course. Even if you’re not using them, you’ve probably heard about some, including investing in real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs) and/or purchasing annuities, CDs or dividend stocks.
But why haven’t you heard much, or anything, about ACYNs? Probably because ACYNs are more nuanced than more traditional strategies and, therefore, can be hard to explain to the average investor. But just because an investment strategy is more advanced or nontraditional doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve a little research and an in-depth conversation about risk vs. reward with a financial adviser you trust.
What Are Auto-Callable Yield Notes?
ACYNs are short- to mid-term (usually one to five years) market-linked investments designed to offer a higher yield than what a fixed-income bond with a similar credit rating and maturity generally can provide. ACYNs are typically linked to the performance of an underlying index (such as the S&P 500), a stock or some other reference asset. And as long as that underlier remains at or above a predetermined threshold, an ACYN can provide income in the form of monthly, quarterly, semiannual or annual payments.
That’s the reward. So, what’s the risk?
If the underlier falls below the predetermined coupon contingency level on any of its observation or “call” dates, those payments could stop. They would remain halted unless and until the underlier rebounds and, on a future observation date, rises back above the threshold. If, at maturity, the underlier is substantially lower than it was at the start of the note’s term — and below the note’s preset “barrier protection level” — the safety net disappears, and the principal could be exposed to the full loss of the underlier.
Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re looking to invest in an ACYN that:
- Is linked to the S&P 500.
- Has a three-year term.
- Pays a semiannual coupon of 10% per year as long as the S&P is at or above 70% of its initial level on its quarterly observation dates.
- Has a one-year non-callable period and can be automatically redeemed by the issuer for par if the S&P is at or above 100% of its initial level on any observation date after the non-callable period.
- Has a 30% “protection barrier,” which means the note holder will receive their full principal back so long as the S&P 500 is at least 70% of the initial level when the note reaches the end of its term.
Here’s what could happen to your investment under three different scenarios:
- The index remains between the coupon contingency level (70%) and the call contingency level (100%) for its entire term. You’d get six coupon payments at 10% per year plus 100% principal return at the end of the term.
- The index remains between the coupon and call contingency levels during the non-call period, then exceeds the call contingency level on the second observation date after the one-year non-call period ends. You’d get three coupon payments at 10% per year before the note was called by the issuer plus 100% principal return.
- The index moves below the coupon contingency level after the first year and continues to fall so that it is, for example, 40% below its initial level at maturity. You’d get two coupon payments at 10% during the non-call period, while the S&P was above the coupon contingency level. But then, as the market dropped below the contingency level, your payments would stop. And at maturity, because the index dropped so far that the barrier protection went away, only 60% of the principal would be returned.
Of course, these are hypothetical scenarios — they aren’t based on past market movements or predictions for the future. But you can see the benefits and risks pretty clearly in these equations.
Is an ACYN Right for You?
ACYNs can offer a higher income potential than some other income-producing investments, which can make these market-linked debt instruments a strong option for retirees. They also offer some downside protection, depending on the barrier that’s offered.
It’s important to note, however, that the scheduled payments may not be as reliable as some other income-producers — either because the market is way up or way down.
Liquidity also can be a factor. Though ACYNs are typically short- to mid-term investments, in order for the principal to be returned, the note must be held to maturity. (Unless, of course, it’s called before it matures.)
To protect your investment, you’ll want to be sure to work with a reputable financial adviser who has experience with this particular strategy. It’s also critical to be confident you’re dealing with a credible, highly rated issuer.
ACYNs aren’t for everyone. But they might be a good fit for you. If you decide to consider this investment, be sure to work with a credible source that brings ample knowledge and experience to the table. Our firm, for example, has chosen to connect our clients directly to the teams at First Trust Portfolios (opens in new tab).
If you’re looking to add another income stream to your plan, or you want to diversify your portfolio beyond the basic age-appropriate stock-bond mix, an ACYN may be a strategy worth considering.
Kim Franke-Folstad contributed to this article.
The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.
Adam Bruno is the founder and president of Evolution Retirement Services (opens in new tab) in Fort Myers, Florida. A former teacher, his goal is to provide a one-stop shop where individuals can receive education and holistic guidance in all aspects of financial planning. Adam is a regular contributor to Fox 4 News in Fort Myers, host of the Retirement Evolved podcast, and author of They Lied: The Real Cost of Your Retirement. Adam is married and has four children.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Volatility Picks Up After Powell Comments
Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the biggest movers today as bankruptcy buzz swirled.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
The tide could be turning for the beaten-down technology sector, which makes these top tech stocks worth a closer look.
By Tom Taulli • Published
-
Where Disability Benefits Are Worth the Most: How Your State Stacks Up
Recipients of Social Security disability benefits rely on the monthly check as a vital source of income, but in no state does it match up to the livable wage.
By Sarah Aitchison, Esq. • Published
-
Caring for Aging Parents Takes Planning Ahead and Patience
Having legal documents in order and planning for the cost of care will help make an already difficult time a little bit easier to handle.
By Alvina Lo • Published
-
Four Steps to Financial Wellness for Black History Month
The small financial steps you take today, such as showing yourself empathy and building credit and savings, can add up to help you create a better tomorrow.
By Aaron Harding, CFP® • Published
-
The Impact of Social Security on Divorced Retirement Income
Social Security spousal benefits can quickly get complicated when remarriages and other circumstances are taken into account. Let’s explore some examples.
By Chris Chen, CFP® • Published
-
Are You a Money Moron? Where’s Our Financial Common Sense?
Not to be harsh, but shouldn’t we all have seen this economic angst coming? Let’s get frank about Money Moron Syndrome and how to avoid falling victim to it.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert • Published
-
Personal Finance Tips for the Year of the Rabbit
Being intelligent like a rabbit by making smart choices about spending and saving, paying attention to details and exercising patience in investing can help increase financial security.
By Marguerita M. Cheng, CFP® • Published
-
Which Charitable Giving Archetype Are You?
Understanding the charitable giving archetype that resonates with you can make it easier to align your giving with the difference you most want to make.
By Catherine Crystal Foster • Published
-
Different Approach to Financial Planning Addresses ‘the Missing Middle’
Nontraditional financial planning model allows you to pay for the expenses you incur between now and retirement — the middle of your life — without losing the ability to build wealth.
By Brian Skrobonja, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) • Published