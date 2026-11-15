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Here are five things a good adviser should be doing that, in my experience, many don't.
1. Proactive tax planning, not just investment management
This is the big one. Most people think of their adviser as the person who manages their investments, and many advisory relationships stop right there.
But for someone with meaningful assets, the tax planning around those investments can matter as much as the investment selection itself. I'm talking about looking ahead at your tax picture across years, not just reacting at filing time:
An adviser who never raises any of these issues is leaving one of the most valuable levers untouched. Investment returns get the attention, but tax efficiency is often when real, controllable dollars are found or lost.
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2. Reviewing your beneficiary designations
This is a small thing with enormous consequences that routinely gets ignored.
The beneficiary designations on your retirement accounts and insurance policies override your will. An outdated designation with an ex-spouse still listed, a deceased relative, a child unintentionally left off, can send your money somewhere you never intended, and there is often no remedy.
A thorough adviser checks these periodically and prompts you to keep them current, especially after major life events such as a marriage, divorce, birth or death. It takes little time, yet it prevents a mistake that is otherwise irreversible.
If your adviser has never once asked about your beneficiaries, that's a telling omission.
3. Coordinating with your CPA and attorney
Your financial life doesn't live in separate boxes, even though your professionals often do. Your adviser, your accountant and your estate attorney each see one slice of the picture, and the most costly mistakes tend to happen in the seams between them, when everyone assumes someone else is handling it.
Good advisers don't operate in isolation. They're willing to pick up the phone and coordinate with your CPA before a big transaction, or with your estate attorney to make sure your accounts and your documents align.
This kind of coordination is when sophisticated planning either comes together or falls apart. If your professionals have never spoken to one another, important things can slip through precisely because each thinks the others have it covered.
4. Stress-testing your plan against bad scenarios
It's one thing to build a retirement plan that works if everything goes smoothly. It's another to know whether it survives when things don't. A good adviser pressure-tests your plan against the scenarios that threaten it:
A sharp market decline early in retirement
Higher-than-expected inflation
A long and costly health event
One spouse passing earlier than expected
The point is not to frighten you; it's to find the weak spots while there's still time to address them, rather than discovering them the hard way.
A plan that has only ever been modeled under ideal conditions hasn't really been tested. Ask your adviser what happens to your plan if the market falls 30% the year you retire, and the quality of the answer will tell you a lot.
5. Raising long-term care before it becomes urgent
Long-term care is one of the largest financial risks most retirees face, and it's one of the most avoided topics in the field. A good adviser brings it up before it's a crisis, while you still have options and time to plan, rather than after a health event has already forced the issue and narrowed the choices.
There are several ways to approach the risk, and reasonable people land in different places, but the conversation needs to happen early to be useful. The costs involved aren't small, and a multiyear care situation can reshape a plan that looked solid under every other assumption.
An adviser who never mentions long-term care is sidestepping one of the more consequential parts of a real retirement plan, probably because it's uncomfortable to discuss. Discomfort is not a good reason to ignore a major risk.
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What this list reveals
Notice what this list has in common. Only the first touches investments, and even that one is really about taxes.
The rest — beneficiaries, coordination, stress-testing, long-term care — have little to do with picking investments and everything to do with the broader work of keeping a financial life intact.
That's the point.
The highest-value things an adviser can do are frequently the ones that never show up on a performance report, which might be exactly why they get neglected. They're harder to measure than a return number, and easier to put off.
This is not a knock on every adviser. Many do this work well, and if yours does, that's worth recognizing. But if you read this list and realize your adviser has never raised most of these topics, that's useful information.
It doesn't necessarily mean you have the wrong adviser. It means you have some questions to ask, and how your adviser responds will tell you a great deal about the kind of relationship you have.
You're paying for advice. It's fair to expect that advice to extend beyond the investment account to the decisions that, quietly, often matter more over a lifetime.
The next time you sit down with your adviser, consider walking through this list and asking which of these they handle for you.
The conversation is worth having, and the answers could reshape how you think about the relationship and what you should expect from it.
This material is for educational purposes only and should not be considered tax or legal advice. Please consult with your tax advisor or attorney regarding your specific situation.
Advisors associated with Chesapeake Financial Planners may be either (1) LPL Financial Registered Representatives offering securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA and SIPC, and investment advisor representatives offering investment advice through Great Valley Advisor Group; or (2) solely investment advisor representatives offering investment advice through Great Valley Advisor Group and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Great Valley Advisor Group, and Chesapeake Financial Planners are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Managing Partner and Certified Financial Planner Professional, Chesapeake Financial Planners
A founding partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners, Jeff Judge is a seasoned guide for busy professionals navigating financial transitions. With nearly two decades of experience, Jeff specializes in helping clients manage complexity during pivotal moments like retirement, business exits and sudden wealth events. Known for his calm, empathetic approach, he helps clients gain clarity and control through Chesapeake's signature R.U.D.D.E.R. Method™.