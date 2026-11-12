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If you're a fan of Bravo or have watched The Real Housewives of New York, you likely know Sonja Morgan's story.
Once married to financier John Adams Morgan, a great-grandson of J.P. Morgan, she went through a high-profile divorce and has spent years navigating life on her own terms as a business owner and public figure.
It is easy to focus on the headlines, but Sonja's situation reflects a much more common reality. Divorce, especially after a high-asset marriage, does not simplify a financial life. It often makes it significantly more complex.
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There may be substantial assets on paper, but those assets can come with liquidity challenges, ongoing obligations and the need to build a new financial identity.
That transition is not just about dividing assets. It is about understanding them, managing them and making independent decisions about what comes next.
As an attorney and financial planning strategist at Carson Group, when I work with clients going through a divorce like this, one of the first things we clarify is what they actually have. That sounds simple enough, but it is often far more complex than it sounds.
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Figuring out how the pieces fit
Financial information may be concentrated with one partner or spread across multiple institutions. After a divorce, someone may walk away with a mix of investment accounts, real estate, business interests and support payments — but without a clear sense of how those pieces fit together.
Financial decisions may have been made jointly, delegated to one spouse or avoided altogether while the marriage remained intact. When that structure changes, everything can surface at once.
The first step is establishing a clean, accurate picture of the balance sheet. That means identifying which assets are liquid, which are not, how they are titled, their tax character and what ongoing costs or obligations come with them.
This is where Sonja's story resonates. Maintaining a certain lifestyle after a divorce — especially one as fabulous as hers — can be one of the biggest challenges. She is not alone; I see this often. If the plan does not adjust, the gap between the former lifestyle and the new financial reality shows up very quickly in cash flow.
Risks of planning around assumptions
Another critical piece is understanding income. For many divorced clients, income shifts dramatically. Spousal support may change or end under the divorce agreement or applicable law.
There may also be hoped-for business income — toaster oven, anyone? — but a concept, prototype or promising launch is not the same as dependable cash flow. One of the biggest risks I see is building a plan around assumptions that may not hold over the long term.
This is also where I see one of the most common mistakes: Trying to maintain the prior lifestyle without adjusting the financial strategy to match the new reality.
Decisions are often delayed because they feel overwhelming, but delay can lead to overspending, poorly timed asset sales or unnecessary investment risk taken in an effort to generate income.
For people who are also business owners, like Sonja, there is another layer of complexity. Starting or running a business after a divorce can be empowering, but it also introduces risk.
Income is rarely consistent, and personal financial stability can become too closely tied to business performance.
Separate accounts, appropriate entity formalities, adequate insurance and careful attention to personal guarantees can help create meaningful boundaries between personal assets and business operations.
A powerful and empowering shift
At the same time, this can be a period of significant opportunity. For many people, it is the first time they are making fully independent financial decisions.
With the right structure, that can be incredibly powerful. A large part of the adviser's role is to create a framework — and a place — where decisions can be made thoughtfully rather than reactively.
A divorce decree does not necessarily rewrite every estate document or account designation, and the rules vary, so these updates should be coordinated with legal and tax advisers.
The goal is to ensure that assets pass according to current priorities, not outdated ones.
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Building a new long-term plan
Women coming out of a divorce may also be navigating a meaningful shift in long-term financial security. That makes it especially important to build a plan for longevity, stability and flexibility — not simply for the next year or two.
What is often overlooked in conversations about divorce is how much clarity and confidence can eventually come from it. The transition can be difficult, but it is also a chance to create a financial plan fully aligned with one person's goals, values and priorities.
Sonja gets something important right: Rebuilding can be messy, public and imperfect and still lead to a new chapter.
The cautionary side of her story is that assets, lifestyle and entrepreneurial optimism are not substitutes for sustainable cash flow.
Her circumstances may be amplified to highlight the drama for television, but the underlying work is familiar — understand what you have, make deliberate decisions and turn it into a financial life that can last.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Managing Partner and Wealth Adviser, Carson Wealth
Jamie is the Managing Partner and Wealth Adviser at Carson Wealth. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner and truly enjoys working with families to create a plan to match their legacy goals. She also works with Carson Group as the Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects. Jamie believes in helping her clients by listening attentively to their needs and understanding their financial goals, along with identifying their concerns. Jamie's mission is to help her clients attain financial freedom by spending time with them to truly understand their financial picture. Jamie's absolute dedication to her craft and, by extension, to the livelihood of her clients, inspires our clients' loyalty to her.