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Investing is complex, and human beings are wired to make predictable mistakes, which is why you should consider enlisting a good financial adviser — someone who doesn't just manage your money, but also your behavior.
They help you stay disciplined when every instinct screams at you to do something, which happens to even the most experienced investors.
Successful relationships aren't built on promises of market-beating returns or sophisticated strategies. They're built on trust. But trust can't exist without transparency.
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Transparency begins with asking the right questions to cut through the marketing language and sales pitches and reveal what really matters.
1. What is your investment philosophy?
By asking about an adviser's investment philosophy, you can learn whether you're dealing with someone who understands how markets actually work or someone who's still chasing yesterday's performance.
You want to hear about evidence-based investing, broad diversification and rules-driven approaches. The adviser should be able to explain the relationship between risk and return without resorting to jargon or promising to eliminate risk entirely.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
2. How will you invest my money — and why?
This question digs deeper into the practical implementation of their philosophy. The answer should be directly connected to your personal financial plan and cash flow needs, not some generic model portfolio.
Think of your investments as a portfolio for life and focus on the long term, not on a series of day-to-day, short-term objectives. You want to hear about specific rebalancing rules, tax-management strategies and how investment policy flows from your individual circumstances.
When it comes to designing the actual investment plans, experienced advisers can help devise a sensible combination of relatively risky and relatively riskless assets such as money market funds to point you to the best, most likely path to reach your goals.
They can run simulations to demonstrate the full range of potential outcomes for different modeled portfolios, so you can understand the tradeoffs in designing the right mix to suit your goals, preferences and risk appetite.
The adviser should be able to explain why they've chosen specific asset classes, how they'll manage taxes in taxable accounts and what triggers will prompt rebalancing. Most important, they should connect every recommendation back to your specific situation.
3. How do you get paid, and for what?
When someone's compensation depends on how often they can get you to trade or which products they can sell you, that creates what economists call a principal-agent problem.
Your interests and theirs aren't aligned. You want a clear explanation of all fees, not just the adviser's management fee, but every underlying cost including fund expenses, trading costs and custody fees. Ask when fees change and whether financial planning is included or costs extra.
4. Do you work with people like me?
When an adviser knows exactly who they serve best, they can develop specialized knowledge about the unique challenges those clients face. They understand the emotional and practical aspects of your situation because they've guided many others through similar circumstances.
5. Can you show me a sample plan and your planning process?
A question such as this might separate the professionals from the product salespeople. A real financial adviser should be able to show you examples of their work, demonstrate how they approach scenario planning and outline their implementation process.
A good way to start is with an honest self-assessment that helps you know where you stand now and where you want to get to, evaluating all aspects of your financial health (such as your savings and spending habits.)
Think of it as a financial checkup that can help clarify your goals, needs, and preferences. How is your brain wired? Are you comfortable taking more risk or less? You want to see evidence of comprehensive planning that goes beyond investment allocation.
6. What's your background — and why this profession?
One adviser I know often starts first meetings with a story. He explains that his father suffered a rare brain illness, and while the family had some safeguards (a will, a mandate, disability insurance), they were still left struggling.
That experience shaped his mission: to make sure no family he works with is ever left unprepared. "You'll tell me things you wouldn't tell your spouse or best friend," he says. "I take that seriously." Clients don't just learn his credentials; they learn his reasons.
Look for advisers who can tell a coherent story about why they do this work and how their experience shapes their approach. The best advisers often have personal experiences with money — sometimes painful ones — that drive their commitment to helping others avoid similar mistakes.
7. Who is your custodian? How is my money protected?
You want to understand how your assets are held and protected, separate from the adviser's business. Third-party custody means your money is held by an independent organization such as Charles Schwab or Fidelity, not by the adviser themselves. This protects you if something happens to the advisory firm.
You should also understand SIPC insurance coverage and any additional protections. Bernie Madoff was able to run his Ponzi scheme for so long partly because he served as both investment adviser and custodian, giving him complete control of client statements and making independent verification impossible.
8. How often will we meet — and about what?
Regular communication is essential for maintaining trust and keeping your plan on track. You want to understand not just the frequency of meetings but what will be covered in those discussions. It's crucial to communicate clearly and often.
An adviser can add value by explaining carefully what they're doing when forming portfolios and by setting appropriate expectations. That way, whether performance is good or bad, the investors can feel alright about the decisions that they made upfront.
By putting cadence and content on the table from the start, advisers eliminate one of the biggest sources of client anxiety: Silence. These conversations should cover changes in your life circumstances, progress toward goals, tax planning opportunities, and any adjustments needed in your strategy.
The frequency of these meetings should match your needs and preferences. Some clients want monthly check-ins, while others prefer semi-annual reviews. What matters is that the schedule is predictable and the meetings are substantive, because having a routine builds long-term discipline.
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9. Who will be on my team, and who does what?
Modern advisory practices often involve teams rather than individual advisers. You want to understand the roles of different team members, whom your primary contact will be and how decisions get made. You should know whether you'll be working with the named adviser or primarily with associates. Understand the experience levels of different team members and how work gets allocated.
What's the escalation path for complex decisions or unusual situations? The best advisory teams have clear role definitions and good communication systems. You shouldn't feel as if you're being passed around randomly, but you also shouldn't expect to monopolize the senior adviser's time for routine account maintenance.
Before your meeting, consider some of these questions yourself. Think of them as conversation starters, prompts that open feelings and life priorities that often stay hidden.
You'll go into your meeting with a better sense of what you need.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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David Booth is Chairman of Dimensional Fund Advisors, a firm he founded in 1981. Under David’s leadership, Dimensional has grown from a fledgling business operating out of the spare room of his Brooklyn brownstone apartment to a global investment manager with more than 1,600 employees and over $1 trillion in assets under management (as of September 2026). David led Dimensional as CEO and later Co-CEO until 2017, when he stepped back from the daily management of the firm. He remains closely involved in strategic initiatives at Dimensional. He is also the author of Stay Calm: Learn to Embrace Uncertainty in Investing and Life.