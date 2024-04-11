Nepo Baby Billionaires: Forbes' Youngest Are All Heirs

Worldwide, there are 2,781 billionaires worth a record 14.2 trillion, according to Forbes World's Billionaires list. That’s 141 more billionaires than in 2023. As the average billionaire is 66, it’s clear that self-made billionaires are older, suggesting that the Great Wealth Transfer — an intergenerational transfer of wealth, with baby boomers leaving significant wealth to their heirs — is underway.

The 25 youngest people on the Forbes’ World’s Youngest Billionaires of 2024 list are all 33 or younger and worth $110 billion together. Some are self-made, but for the first time in more than 15 years, every billionaire under 30 inherited their fortune.

We’ve highlighted the 14 billionaires under the age of 30 here.

1. Sophie Luise Fielmann

Sophie’s father, Günther Klaus Fielmann, was a German billionaire businessman, founder, and majority owner of Fielmann, a German optics company focusing on retail eyewear. When Günther Fielmann passed away, he left most of his money to his children. Although Sophie has no role in the eyeglasses company, she still owns about a third of its stock and is worth an estimated $2.7 billion at age 29.

2. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Leonardo is an Italian citizen. He is 28 years old and has a net worth of $4.7 billion. His wealth comes from a 12.5% stake in his family’s Luxembourg-based holding company, Delfin, which owns nearly a third of EssilorLuxottica, the largest eyeglasses company in the world and the owner of Ray-Ban.

3. Katharina Andresen

A citizen of Norway, Katharina is 28 years old and has a net worth of $1.7 billion. Although her family‘s wealth originates from her family's cigarette empire, which was sold in 2005, her current fortune comes from her father, Johan Andresen, who transferred 42% of the stock in Ferd, the family's private investment company, to her and her sister in 2007.

4. Alexandra Andresen

Like her sister Katharina, Alexandra also holds a 42% stake in the investment company Ferd and is a member of its board. She also owns the Oslo horse-breeding stable Andresen Dressage and rode horses competitively until spinal stenosis-related back problems forced her to retire. She is 27 and worth $1.6 billion.

5. Firoz Mistry

Firoz and his brother Zahan are the richest of the billionaires under 30, thanks primarily to their 4.6% stakes in Tata Sons, the Indian conglomerate that owns 29 public companies. The brothers inherited their stakes when their 54-year-old father died in 2022 in a car accident. Firoz is 27 and worth $4.9 billion.

6. Dora Voigt de Assis

Dora and her sister Livia are the youngest granddaughters of Werner Ricardo Voigt, the billionaire cofounder of WEG, who died in 2016. They each own 3.1% of WEG, one of the world’s biggest electric motor manufacturers. Neither Dora nor Livia has a role in its operations. Dora is 26 years old and worth $1.1 billion.

7. Zahan Mistry

Like his brother, Firoz, Zahan has a 4.6% stake in the Tata conglomerate as well as a 25% stake in construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Although he and his brothers are Irish citizens, they live in Mumbai, where both the SP Group and Tata are based. Zahan is 25 years old and is worth $4.9 billion.

8. Remi Dassault

Remi inherited his wealth when his father died in 2021. Most of his fortune comes from an estimated 2.5% stake in the French software company Dassault Systèmes and an estimated 4.1% stake in Dassault Aviation. His great-grandfather laid the foundations for the family fortune when he invented an airplane propeller the French used in the First World War. Remi is 22 and has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

9. Luca Del Vecchio

Along with his siblings, Luca has a 12.5% ownership of Delfin, the holding company that has stakes in the eyeglasses giant EssilorLuxottica, as well as the insurer Generali, the banks Mediobanca and UniCredit and the real estate developer Covivio. He is a citizen of Italy, 22 years old and worth $4.7 billion.

10. Kim Jung-min

She and her sister Jung-youn each own approximately 9% of the South Korean-Japanese online gaming publisher, Nexon, founded by their late father Kim Jung-ju in 1994. Upon his death, they inherited their stakes in the company, but neither she nor her sister has a role in the firm. Kim is 22 and worth $1.4 billion. Her sister, Kim Jung-youn is 20 and also worth $1.4 billion.

11. Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin's father gave him his 50% stake in Germany’s leading drugstore brand, dm-drogerie markt, when he was just 14. The drugstore chain has over 4,000 stores across Europe and recorded revenue of about $17 billion in 2023. Kevin is 21 and has a current net worth of $3.3 billion.

12. Kim Jung-youn

Jung-youn and her sister own roughly 9% of the South Korean-Japanese online game developer, Nexon, through a pair of holding companies, although neither is involved in the firm. The assets from those companies, plus millions in dividends, comprise their fortune, left to them by their late father. Kim Jung-youn is 20 and worth $1.4 billion.

13. Clemente Del Vecchio

Clemente is the third Del Vecchio sibling to own a share of the Ray-Ban producer EssilorLuxottica. Like his brothers, he owns 12.5% of the holding company Delfin. Clemente resides in Milan with his brothers. He is 19 and worth $4.7 billion.

14. Livia Voigt

At age 19, Livia is the world’s youngest billionaire. Like her sister Dora, she owns 3.1% of WEG, a leading maker of electric motors. She is currently enrolled in university and is completing coursework in psychology. Her current net worth is $1.1 billion.