Taylor Swift and 264 Others Join Forbes’ Billionaires List

Forbes has released its 2024 list of billionaires and the list has grown to a record 2,781, with fresh faces including musician Taylor Swift, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

The 2024 list includes 265 new billionaires — 141 more than were added in 2023 and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021. And, while the list grew overall, 189 people fell off the list due to death, bankruptcy, scandal and stock crashes, Forbes said .

Overall, 66% of the billionaires list are self-made, meaning they built their fortunes on their own, rather than inheriting it, which is down from 69% last year, Forbes said. One of the reasons for this decline is the start of “the great wealth transfer,” such as former billionaire Silvio Berlusconi dying last year and his five children taking his place on the list, it added.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Three of the most famous names joining the list are Taylor Swift, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Christian Louboutin.

Swift, who has had an economic impact this year, became the first musician to join the list based solely on songwriting and performing. That's thanks to the record-breaking first leg of her Eras Tour, which helped her wealth soar to $1.1 billion, according to Forbes . Her fortune is also tied to her real estate portfolio, which is estimated to be worth $125 million, it added.

Johnson, who rose to stardom playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for 13 years, amassed his $1.2 billion fortune through joint ventures and partnerships, including movie theaters, franchises, real estate and healthcare, as well as ownership stakes in professional sports teams, including the NFL’s Washington Commanders and the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Forbes .

Louboutin, the fashion designer behind the iconic red-soled high heels, saw his wealth swell to $1.2 billion, according to Forbes . His designs are featured in his more than 160 boutiques across 32 countries and were worn by the aforementioned Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour, it added.

Forbes' top 10 billionaires

Here are the current top 10 billionaires, according to Forbes :

Bernard Arnault and family: $233 billion Elon Musk: $195 billion Jeff Bezos: $194 billion Mark Zuckerberg: $177 billion Larry Ellison: $141 billion Warren Buffett: $133 billion Bill Gates: $128 billion Steve Ballmer: $121 billion Mukesh Ambani: $116 billion Larry Page: $114 billion

Forbes also features a real-time billionaires tracker , which shows the daily changes in the wealth of the world’s richest people.