Viking Therapeutics Stock Swings Wildly After Weight-Loss Drug Data
Viking Therapeutics stock is volatile Monday after the pharma company released positive data for its weight-loss drug. Here's what you need to know.
Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) stock jumped 6% out of the gate Monday, but was last seen notably lower. The volatility comes after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive new clinical data for its weight-loss pill, VK2735.
The data released by Viking showed that adults taking the highest dosage of the oral VK2735 tablet lost an average of 8.2% of their body weight in just four weeks, or 6.8% more than those that received a placebo.
"We believe the VENTURE data demonstrate VK2735's promising efficacy and tolerability profile through 13 weeks of weekly dosing and support our belief that less frequent dosing regimens may provide effective maintenance of weight control," said Viking CEO Brian Lian, Ph.D., in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"The updated oral Phase 1 study results continue to demonstrate an encouraging tolerability profile and promising signs of clinical activity at doses of up to 100 milligrams daily," the executive added. "We believe the durable effects observed following 28 days of dosing suggest potential opportunities to introduce lower dose regimens following an initial induction of weight loss."
Lian noted that Viking plans to move forward on the clinical path with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this year for an injectable version of VK2735 and that they expect to initiate a Phase 2 study of the oral tablet formation by the end of the fourth quarter.
Is Viking Therapeutics stock a buy, sell or hold?
It's been a volatile year for Viking Therapeutics stock, though good news on the weight-loss-drug front has the healthcare stock up 260% since the start of January. And Wall Street sees even more upside for VKTX.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for the mid-cap stock is $112.85, representing implied upside of nearly 55% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.
Financial services firm William Blair has an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) on VKTX and gives it a current fair value of $96 per share.
"From a competitive advantage perspective, VK2735's status as a Phase III-ready asset, coupled with the ability to formulate into an oral route of administration (tablet formulation), along with an amylin program that is on track to enter Phase I development next year, offers a unique set of attractive characteristics in the lens of big pharma," says William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh.
The analyst acknowledges that it is "risky to base our investment thesis on an eventual takeout, the prospect is reasonably high given Viking's clinical differentiation, combined with the large total addressable market of chronic metabolic conditions."
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
New 2025 ‘Super Catch-Up’ Contribution for Ages 60-63
Retirement Savings SECURE 2.0 changes will allow older workers to increase their retirement savings. Here's what you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
U.S. Treasury's AI is Catching Tax Cheats and Savings Billions
Tax Filing Artificial intelligence is helping the Treasury Department reclaim billions in tax funds. Find out what this could mean for you.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
How to Sell Your Business With No Regrets
The key to a successful exit: You've got to be prepared. So, start now by maximizing profitability, planning for succession and avoiding the dreaded five D's.
By Nick Guida, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
The Bare Necessities of Buying Pet Insurance
Pet insurance can help put you at ease over the health of your furry friends. Here's what to look for when shopping around for a policy.
By Joelle Spear, CFP® Published
-
Should You Buy These Covered-Call Funds?
Covered-call ETFs are popular but come with plenty of caveats.
By Andrew Tanzer Published
-
Is It Too Late to Do a Roth Conversion if You're Retired?
The short answer is: Not at all. Roth conversions can be great tax-saving strategies … for the right people. Are you a good candidate?
By Arrin Wray Published
-
Five Options for Retirees Who No Longer Need Life Insurance
If you're retired and you've checked with your financial planner that life insurance is no longer vital, here are five ways you can turn it to your advantage.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
How to Invest at Each Stage of Your Life
Wealth isn’t typically built overnight. It takes a series of moves over time. With that in mind, we’ve crafted a game plan for how best to save and invest at every stage of life.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Five Financial Planning Secrets of Millionaires
You might be surprised: Most millionaires don't feel rich. Instead, they have smart goals, discipline and a little help along the way.
By Kevin Dwyer, CFP®, CLU® Published
-
Financial Hangover Got You Down? Rebalance Your Budget
After overindulging on vacations or other fun, here's how to review your budget and set new goals, without sacrificing the experiences that matter most.
By Frank J. Legan Published