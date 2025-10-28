Targa Resources, Take-Two Interactive, Boston Scientific: Why Experts Rate These Stocks at Strong Buy

Stocks are trading at record levels and valuations are stretched. While that by no means suggests the bull market has to end anytime soon, it does make it harder to find names that industry analysts rate as bang-the-table buys.

True, the S&P 500 is pricey by a slew of metrics – but that's partly due to its market-cap-weighted construction. The Magnificent 7 stocks driving much of the bull run have a collective weighting of more than 30% in the benchmark index.

However, take a look at the equal-weight version of the index, in which every component accounts for 2%, and you'll see a more attractive picture.

While the S&P 500 gained nearly 40% since its early April bottom – and trades at more than 23 times forward earnings – the equal-weight S&P 500 is up a more modest 25% over the same span. As such, it trades at less than 18 times forward earnings.

That's not bad at all.

As the cliche goes: it's not a stock market; it's a market of stocks.

Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings season is underway, and the outlook for corporate profits, revenue and guidance is bright.

"Both the percentage of S&P 500 companies reporting positive earnings surprises and the magnitude of earnings surprises are above their 10-year averages," writes John Butters , senior earnings analyst at FactSet. "In addition, S&P 500 companies are reporting impressive numbers for revenues relative to analyst expectations and year-ago results."

Some of the strongest corporate profit margins since 2021 also helps explain why the market fetches its current multiple, notes DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas . "It also provides a pathway to even higher valuations," he adds.

Given this supportive backdrop for equities, we decided to suss out some of Wall Street's favorite stocks to buy now — and to see what the bull cases on these names looked like.

Targa Resources

(Image credit: Targa Resources)

Targa Resources (TRGP) is a top way to play a rebound in the midstream sector of the oil and gas industry. Analysts like the way it operates in nearly every segment of its industry and adore its geographic diversity.

Indeed, when it comes to gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in places such as the Anadarko and Permian Basins, analysts say Targa "overshadows" other energy companies.

"Expected completion of projects in the Permian and Delaware position Targa for further growth," writes Argus Research analyst John Staszak , who rates shares at Buy.

And with shares down about 12% for the year to date, they look like a bargain. Analysts' average price target of $206.15 gives TRGP implied upside of about 33% over the next 12 months.

No wonder Argus has so much company in its bullish call. Of the 22 analysts covering TRGP surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence , 16 call it a Strong Buy, five say Buy and one has it at Hold. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

Take-Two Interactive Software

(Image credit: Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Video-game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) owns some of the strongest franchises in the massive industry. From Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series to NBA 2K from 2K Games, the company doesn't lack for lucrative hits.

Shares are up nearly 40% so far this year, but analysts say they have more room to run. All eyes are on the May 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which should be a major catalyst.

As important as GTA is to the company's fortunes, it's hardly a one-trick pony. TTWO releases a new edition of its NBA 2K game annually, while major franchises such as Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands and Civilization have historically helped it report beat-and-raise quarters.

That said, investors need to have confidence in the enduring popularity of GTA before they take the plunge into TTWO stock.

"Take-Two's prospects will always be more speculative than we'd prefer, as we think that it will always be dependent on developing the next massive hit," Morningstar notes.

Of the 27 analysts covering TTWO, 21 call it a Strong Buy, three have it at Buy, two rate it at Hold and one has it at Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

Boston Scientific

(Image credit: Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

If you have ever undergone a minimally invasive medical procedure, chances are you've used something made by Boston Scientific (BSX). From stents and catheters to pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, BSX is critical to modern medicine.

Analysts say the company's strong pipeline, new product launches and additional acquisitions should continue to support revenue growth and margin expansion.

"BSX has a steady cadence of new product flow across its portfolio and is delivering above-industry growth, with particular outperformance over the past year-plus," notes Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia , who rates shares at Outperform (the equivalent of Buy). "BSX is adding to the portfolio through tuck-in M&A and has several product tailwinds."

Shares are lagging the broader market by about 3 percentage points so far this year, but that just has them primed for outperformance, bulls say. Analysts' average price target of $126.14 gives BSX implied upside of about 25% over the next 12 months.

Of the 34 analysts covering BSX, 25 rate it at Strong Buy, seven say Buy and two call it a Hold. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, and with high conviction to boot.