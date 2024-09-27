Stock Market Today: Dow Hits New High After Upbeat Inflation Data
The Fed's preferred inflation gauge continues to cool. Markets shift focus to next week's jobs report.
A solid week for stocks ended on a comparatively quiet note as investors took in another encouraging reading on inflation. With the pace of rising prices seemingly under control, the focus now shifts to the labor market and next Friday's release of the September jobs report.
Today, though, it was an inflation update that Wall Street was centered on. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased by 0.1% in August from the month prior and was up 2.2% on an annual basis. Both figures were lower than what was seen in July.
Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.1% month over month and 2.7% year over year. While the monthly rise was slower than July's 0.2% gain, the annual increase was slightly faster.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"The August PCE report supports the Fed's decision to go big on September 18, although the core year over year at 2.7% suggests that another round of 50 basis points needs to come under careful scrutiny unless the labor market suggests weakness," says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.
Krosby adds that while the Fed "cannot declare complete victory on inflation," today's PCE data "underscores that overall inflation continues to move decisively in the right direction."
Costco falls after revenue miss
In single-stock news, Costco Wholesale (COST) stock fell 1.8% after the membership warehouse club's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of estimates. Still, the company beat on the bottom line.
"We look very favorably upon COST's long-term prospects," says Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh (Outperform, the equivalent of Buy). Among the many reasons he's bullish on the consumer staples stock are Costco's unique and improving consumer value proposition, open-ended worldwide growth prospects, and its leading competitive position that could drive share gains.
The analyst recommends clients "take advantage" of any post-earnings profit-taking on COST.
Super Micro bounces ahead of stock split
Elsewhere, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock rose 4.3% ahead of next week's 10-for-1 stock split. While stock splits are the equivalent of making change – 10 one-dollar bills for one $10 bill, for instance – it will bring SMCI's share price down to about $42 from its current perch near $420.
Shares have shed 65% since their mid-March peak, but Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the tech stock. "We view Super Micro as a significant beneficiary from growing investment in AI infrastructure and forecast a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in excess of 55% from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2026," he wrote in a recent note.
Alibaba headed toward its best month in nearly two years
One of the most notable movers today was Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock, which added 2.2%. This extends the e-commerce giant's impressive September rally, with shares up 28.7% for the month to date, and puts BABA on pace for its best one-month return since December 2022 (+33.8%).
BABA was buoyed earlier this month by news it released open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models, while recently announced stimulus measures from the People's Bank of China also created tailwinds.
As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 42,313 – a new record closing high – on strength in oil major Chevron (CVX, +2.5%) and insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH, +1.2%). The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,738, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4% to 18,119.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
Capitol Hill Stock Tracker: What Are Politicians Buying and Selling?
Some of the trades made by members of the House and Senate might surprise you.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Alibaba Stock Is Set to End September With a Bang. Here's Why
Alibaba stock is headed toward its best month since December 2022 and Wall Street sees even more upside ahead. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Capitol Hill Stock Tracker: What Are Politicians Buying and Selling?
Some of the trades made by members of the House and Senate might surprise you.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Alibaba Stock's Set to End September With a Bang. Here's Why
Alibaba stock is headed toward its best month since December 2022 and Wall Street sees even more upside ahead. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What Super Micro's 10-for-1 Stock Split Means for Investors
Super Micro is set to split its stock on October 1. Should you be a buyer of the stock ahead of the split?
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Costco Stock Is Still a Buy After a Q4 Revenue Miss
Costco stock is lower Friday after the membership warehouse firm reported a top-line miss in its fiscal fourth quarter, but Wall Street remains bullish.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Much Do You Need for a Comfortable Retirement?
What you need to be comfortable in retirement won't be the same as what your neighbor might need. Here's a scenario in which $1 million might be enough.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
In Defense of Insurance Agents and Brokers
People who sell insurance are often not consumers' favorite people. Here are some reasons why you might want to give insurance agents a break.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Hits New High as Micron Soars
The main indexes gained ground Thursday as strong earnings from memory chipmaker Micron fueled AI optimism.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Southwest Airlines Soars on New Revenue Outlook, Stock Buybacks
Southwest Airlines stock is higher after the air carrier announced several initiatives, including a big share repurchase program. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published