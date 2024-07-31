Starbucks Stock Pops Despite Revenue Miss: What to Know
Starbucks stock is higher Wednesday after the coffee chain reported fiscal Q3 earnings. Here's what you need to know.
Starbucks (SBUX) stock is trading higher Wednesday after the world's largest coffee chain reported mixed earnings results for its fiscal third quarter and reiterated its full-year outlook.
In the quarter ended June 30, Starbucks said its revenue decreased 0.6% year–over-year to $9.1 billion, pressured by a 3% decline in global comparable-store sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) were down 6.1% from the year-ago period to 93 cents.
"Our efficiency efforts, which are tracking ahead of expectations, partially offset investments associated with the cautious consumer environment," Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said in a statement. "Collectively, our disciplined approach enables us to preserve both balance sheet strength and flexibility, positioning us to successfully navigate through the current macroeconomic environment."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Starbucks' top-line results fell short of the $9.2 billion in revenue Wall Street was expecting, while earnings came in higher than the 93 cents per share analysts' forecast, according to CNBC.
On its conference call, Starbucks reiterated the full-year outlook it provided in the second quarter, which calls for revenue to grow in the low single-digit percentage and earnings-per-share growth in a range of flat to low single-digit percentage.
While William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia believes fiscal 2024 guidance is meetable, the company's third-quarter results "did little to increase visibility on how quickly revenue and profit growth will reignite." The analyst adds that it's likely that fiscal year 2025 financials will "fall below the company's algorithmic growth target of 5%-plus comparisons yielding 15%-plus EPS growth, in our opinion."
Is Starbucks stock a buy, sell or hold?
Starbucks has struggled on the price charts this year, down more than 18%. And Wall Street is on the sidelines when it comes to consumer discretionary stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for SBUX stock is $87.18, representing an upside of more than 10% to current levels. Despite the upside potential, the consensus recommendation is a Buy, but with very low conviction.
William Blair's Zackfia has a Market Perform (equivalent of a Hold) rating on the large-cap stock. The analyst reiterated her rating after earnings, calling "conviction in our out-year estimate shaky."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Microsoft is lower after the tech giant's soft cloud growth and revenue guidance, but analysts still love the Dow stock. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
This Act Has Been Protecting Your Retirement Plans For 50 Years
ERISA, which turns 50 this year, safeguards pensions and 401(k) plans. But it has limitations.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Microsoft is lower after the tech giant's soft cloud growth and revenue guidance, but analysts still love the Dow stock. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Slumps Ahead of Microsoft Earnings
The S&P 500 also closed lower Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a win.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy
Large-cap stocks are key additions to any well-rounded portfolio, but how do you find the best ones? We take a closer look here.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Procter & Gamble Revenue Declines Despite More Price Hikes
Procter & Gamble stock is lower Tuesday after the consumer products giant reported lower-than-expected revenue in its fiscal Q4.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Pfizer Stock Slips After Beat-And-Raise Quarter: What to Know
Pfizer reported a notable year-over-year decline in Q2 earnings, but the results still beat expectations. Here's what investors should know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
PayPal Turns in Strong Q2 Earnings, Hikes Stock Buybacks
PayPal stock is trading higher Tuesday after the company's beat-and-raise quarter and upwardly revised share repurchase program. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Subdued Ahead of Fed Meeting, Big Tech Earnings
While the main indexes were relatively quiet, McDonald's and ON Semiconductor notched big post-earnings gains.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 654 Points as 3M Stock Explodes Higher
It was a risk-on day for stocks thanks to an upbeat inflation reading and impressive earnings from 3M and Deckers.
By Karee Venema Published