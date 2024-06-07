Samsara Stock Tumbles After a Beat-And-Raise Quarter. Here's Why

Samsara stock is trading lower Friday even after the cloud company disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and raised its full-year outlook.

Samsara (IOT) stock plunged 14% out of the gate Friday even after cloud company beat analysts' top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

In the three months ended May 4, Samsara saw its revenue increase 37.4% year-over-year to $280.7 million, while its ending annual recurring revenue (ARR) jumped 37.3% to reach $1.2 billion. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, up from a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago period.

