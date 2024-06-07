Lyft Stock Gets a Lift on Long-Term Financial Targets

Lyft stock is trading higher Friday after the ride-sharing firm provided 2027 financial targets at its first-ever Investor Day. Here's what you need to know.

closeup of lyft signage at sundance film festival in 2023
(Image credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Lyft (LYFT) stock is trading higher Friday after the ride-sharing company provided its 2027 financial targets at its first Investor Day.

In the presentation, Lyft said it expects a compound annual growth rate in gross bookings of approximately 15% between 2024 and 2027 and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin of approximately 4% on a full-year basis in 2027.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

