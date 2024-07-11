PepsiCo Stock Falls On Q2 Revenue Miss, Revised Outlook: What to Know
PepsiCo stock is trading lower after mixed second-quarter results and revised outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
PepsiCo (PEP) stock is down by more than 1% at the start of trading Thursday after the snack food and beverage giant reported mixed results for its second quarter and revised its full-year revenue outlook.
In the 12 weeks ended June 15, PepsiCo’s revenue increased 0.8% year-over-year to $22.5 billion as volumes declined 4% and 3%, respectively, in its Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages segments in North America. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased 9.1% to $2.28 from the year-ago period.
“During the second quarter, our business delivered net revenue growth, strong gross and operating margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth, remaining agile despite facing difficult net revenue growth comparisons versus the prior year, subdued category performance within North America convenient foods and the impacts associated with certain product recalls at Quaker Foods North America,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with analysts’ expectations. According to CNBC, Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $22.6 billion and earnings of $2.16 per share.
As a result of its soft performance in the first half, PepsiCo revised its full-year revenue guidance. It now expects organic revenue growth of 4% versus its previous guidance of growth of at least 4%. It reiterated its expectation for core EPS of at least $8.15, an increase of 7% from the prior year.
“For the balance of the year, we will further elevate and accelerate our productivity initiatives and make disciplined commercial investments in the marketplace to stimulate growth,” Laguarta said.
Is Pepsi stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is bullish on the consumer staples stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for PEP stock is $183.51, representing implied upside of about 14% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial service firm CFRA is one of the more bullish outfits on PEP stock with a Buy rating and $200 price target.
“Notably, volumes were higher across both product types across the Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia markets, helping offset weakness in North America, where Beverage volumes were -3% and Frito-Lay was -4%,” CFRA vice president and senior equity analyst Garrett Nelson said in a note following the earnings release.
“Gross margin expanded 120 bps to 55.9% (90 bps ahead of consensus). Despite a second consecutive beat, PEP merely maintained full-year EPS guidance of at least $8.15, which compares to the $8.16 consensus. We continue to believe PEP is just being conservative, but think some investors might view it as a red flag.”
CFRA’s $200 price target represents implied upside of more than 24% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer With Swimply — the Airbnb of Pools
With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
The Secret Credit Card for Amazon Prime Day Shopping
This "secret" credit card for Amazon Prime Day shopping can maximize your cash back rewards. Plus get a $300 bonus.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Surge on Dovish Remarks From Powell
The S&P 500 topped 5,600 for the first time ever, boosted by mega-cap tech stocks.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Hover Near Record Highs on Powell Testimony
Stocks were little changed on light volume as the Fed chief testified before Congress.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Set Fresh Highs as CPI, Earnings Loom
Stocks wavered on light volume ahead of a busy week for economic news and corporate earnings.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Five Stocks With Solid Growth History and a Promising Outlook
Five reasonably priced stocks with solid growth history and a good chance of delivering earnings even if the economy softens.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Why You Should Invest in Commodities
These portfolio diversifiers are in a long-term uptrend and show why you should invest in commodities
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Build a Bond Ladder
Navigating how to proceed with new or rollover money can be daunting. Here are some of the best ways to guarantee a high yield to maturity and full recovery of principal.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
What's the Most Popular Investment? These Investors Might Be Missing Out
The most popular investment may shock you and it has widely underperformed other asset classes. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records as Jobs Growth Slows
An uptick in the unemployment rate amid a cooling labor market could accelerate the Fed's rate-cut timeline.
By Dan Burrows Published