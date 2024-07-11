PepsiCo Stock Falls On Q2 Revenue Miss, Revised Outlook: What to Know

PepsiCo stock is trading lower after mixed second-quarter results and revised outlook. Here’s what you need to know.

Lined up cans of Pepsi, from PepsiCo.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published
inNews

PepsiCo (PEP) stock is down by more than 1% at the start of trading Thursday after the snack food and beverage giant reported mixed results for its second quarter and revised its full-year revenue outlook.

In the 12 weeks ended June 15, PepsiCo’s revenue increased 0.8% year-over-year to $22.5 billion as volumes declined 4% and 3%, respectively, in its Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages segments in North America. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased 9.1% to $2.28 from the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8