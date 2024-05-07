Palantir's Growth Story Remains Intact Despite Guidance Miss
Palantir stock is falling after the company's full-year outlook fell short of expectations, but one analyst says you needn't worry.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock is tumbling Tuesday after the software provider reported strong first-quarter results late Monday, but provided soft guidance for the full year. Still, one analyst says PLTR's growth story remains intact.
In the three months ended March 31, Palantir said its revenue was up 21% year-over-year to $634.3 million. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to 8 cents per share from 5 cents per share in the year-ago period.
The top-line results exceeded analysts' expectations while the bottom line matched forecasts. According to CNBC, Wall Street had expected revenue of $625 million and earnings of 8 cents per share.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Our business is now growing at a scale and pace that even our most ardent advocates would have been hard pressed to say was likely, or even possible," Palantir chief executive officer Alex Karp wrote in a May 6 letter to shareholders. "We anticipate that our U.S. commercial business, which accounted for 24% of our revenue last quarter, will remain one of the most significant drivers of our growth in the near term."
As a result of its strong performance in the first quarter, Palantir raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects revenue in the range of $2.677 billion to $2.689 billion, up from its previous outlook of $2.652 billion to $2.668 billion.
However, Wall Street wants more, which likely explains the post-earnings slump for the tech stock. According to CNBC, expectations are for full-year revenue of approximately $2.71 billion.
Where does Palantir stock stand with analysts?
Palantir stock has been a standout on the charts over the past 12 months, nearly tripling in value. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees even more upside for PLTR, as evidenced by his Buy rating and $35 price target which represents implied upside of roughly 62% to current levels.
Ives says he sees "increased momentum" in the stock's growth story thanks to its Artificial Intelligence Platform. "AIP [is] leading the charge in generating significant demand across both commercial and government landscapes while [being] well-positioned to gain a larger share of this $1 trillion opportunity taking place with AI use cases exploding globally," the analyst said in a May 7 report.
Overall, most analysts are on the sidelines when it comes to the AI stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, analysts' average target price for Palantir is $21.13, representing implied downside of about 2% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Hold.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Disney Stock Dives After Earnings. Here's Why
Walt Disney stock is down Tuesday after the company came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
After Decades of Promise, the Virtual Reality Era Has Finally Arrived
The Kiplinger Letter VR is a paradigm shift for consumer technology. The tech has a long road ahead, but amazing hardware already puts the huge potential on full display.
By John Miley Published
-
Disney Stock Dives After Earnings. Here's Why
Walt Disney stock is down Tuesday after the company came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Semiconductor Stocks Soar
The main indexes closed higher Monday after a bull call on Micron boosted several large-cap chipmakers.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Having Enough Money for Retirement Still a Top Concern, But Moods Are Changing
A new Gallup poll shows Americans are still concerned about having enough money for retirement, but there are some changes from last year.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Warren Buffett Adores Apple as Much as Ever
Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake because taxes are "likely" to go up "later."
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now (Under $10)
If you're willing to take on the risk of owning cheap stocks, these five picks are all priced under $10.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
What Is a Debt-To-Equity Ratio and How Can Investors Use It?
A debt-to-equity ratio is a way to measure how solid a company's financial position is. Here, we take a closer look at what it is and how investors can use it.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
How To Use Beta in Investing
Beta is one way to measure a stock's historical volatility. Here's how it works.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar on Apple Buyback News, Jobs Data
The main indexes rallied hard to end the week thanks to Apple's $110 billion stock repurchase plan and a big April payrolls miss.
By Karee Venema Published