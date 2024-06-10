Noble To Buy Diamond Offshore Drilling: What To Know

If Noble's bid for Diamond Offshore goes through, it will create one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies.

offshore oil drilling rig platform in ocean at sunset
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Early Monday, Noble (NE) said it will acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) for $1.59 billion in cash and stock. The deal works out to $15.52 per DO share, or an 11.4% premium to Diamond's June 7 close.

Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 share of Noble and $5.65 in cash for each DO share they own. Following the closing of the transaction, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8