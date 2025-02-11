Is Coca-Cola Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Coca-Cola stock is higher Tuesday after Warren Buffett's favorite soft drink maker beat expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
Coca-Cola (KO) stock is higher early Tuesday after the soda pop maker beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter and provided a strong outlook for 2025.
In the three months ending December 31, Coca-Cola's net revenue increased 6% year over year to $11.5 billion. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency changes, increased 14%. Meanwhile, the company said earnings per share (EPS) rose 12% from the year-ago period to 55 cents.
"Our all-weather strategy is working, and we continue to demonstrate our ability to lead through dynamic external environments," said Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Quincey added that Coca-Cola's global scale and local-market expertise as well as "the unwavering dedication of our people and our system" put it in position "to capture the vast opportunities ahead."
The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $10.7 billion and earnings of 52 cents per share, according to CNBC.
In the first quarter, Coca-Cola said it expects to achieve net revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4% and EPS growth of 4% to 6%. For 2025, the company anticipates net revenue growth of 3% to 4%, organic revenue growth of 5% to 6% and earnings per share growth of 2% to 3%.
Is Coca-Cola stock a buy, sell or hold?
Coca-Cola has generated a double-digit total return of nearly 12% over the last 12 months, trailing the S&P 500's gain of more than 22%. But Wall Street is bullish on the Dow Jones stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for KO stock is $71.71, representing implied upside of more than 6% to current levels. And the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial service firm Jefferies is one of the more bullish outfits on the Warren Buffett stock with a Buy rating and $75 price target.
"The market has aggressively sold off consumer staples since the election," Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala wrote in a January 30 note, adding that Coca-Cola shares were off about 15% from its highs and were trading at just 20 times earnings estimates for 2026.
"As we look for the most underpriced high-quality asset in this sell-off," Gajrawala wrote, "we think it is this business."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
IRS Tax Refunds Are $526 Bigger This Year
Tax Refunds Inflation-related changes to the tax code could result in a larger refund.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Four Potential Tax Changes to Keep Your Eye On
Many taxpayers may be surprised by a larger tax bill if the TCJA isn't extended. Check out these proactive strategies to help mitigate some of the impacts.
By Adam Frank Published
-
Four Potential Tax Changes to Keep Your Eye On
Many taxpayers may be surprised by a larger tax bill if the TCJA isn't extended. Check out these proactive strategies to help mitigate some of the impacts.
By Adam Frank Published
-
What Can Happen if You Live Together Without a Cohabitation Agreement?
Lots of people live together without being married, and there's nothing wrong with that, but if things go south or one partner dies, complications can ensue.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Monday With Its 190-Point Gain
Market participants took a glass-half-full approach to Trump's latest tariff news.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The Best Materials Stocks to Buy
Materials stocks represent a wide swath of cyclical industries. Here's how investors can find the best ones to buy.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Six Risks of Delaware Statutory Trusts in 1031 Exchanges
Here's how proper preparation can help you successfully navigate these DST risks, from market uncertainties to structural limitations.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Financial Strategies Borrowed From the Big Game's Playbook
Like the best football teams, you can win at financial planning by executing a strategy, making halftime adjustments and staying focused on the ultimate prize.
By Frank J. Legan Published
-
Three Ways to Plan Now for a Social Security Shortfall Later
The outlook for Social Security is gloomy, but you can save now to protect against benefit cuts later. If the cuts don't happen, you'll still be better off.
By Tyler Jones Published
-
Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?
The price of the world's No. 1 cryptocurrency recently surpassed $100,000 for the first time. Is it too late to invest in bitcoin?
By Coryanne Hicks Published