Investing Freebies: Perks You Get for Owning These Stocks
While the biggest investing returns come over the long term, these companies offer instant gratification for investors with several freebies and perks.
Investing can feel like a waiting game, with the biggest rewards often years or even decades away. But what if you could get a little instant gratification along the way?
Some companies offer fun perks to their investors, such as free chocolate, discounted products or spending money on your next cruise. These small bonuses can make the investing journey a bit more enjoyable.
While it's tempting to chase these freebies, it's crucial to remember a cardinal rule of investing: never let a perk dictate your purchase. A company should earn its place in your portfolio based on its financial health and growth potential. Consider these freebies as a small reward for a smart, well-researched investment.
With that in mind, here are a handful of stocks that offer free investor perks.
AMC Entertainment Holdings
If you own AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock, be sure to sign up for AMC Investor Connect. Through it, you can enjoy a suite of perks, from priority lane access to "double points" Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when you also get 50% off of tickets.
The movie theater chain also regularly offers food and drink freebies – including free gourmet popcorn which is available through September 30, 2025, to investors who joined AMC Investor Connect by August 31, 2025.
Carnival
In case you need more reasons to take a vacation, Carnival (CCL) rewards shareholders who own at least 100 shares with onboard credits.
You can get $250 to spend on trips that are 14 days or longer, $100 for trips of seven to 13 days or $50 for trips that are six days or less.
You can use these credits to save on cruises across the company's Carnival, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn or Cunard ships. But you'll need to act fast because the offer expires at the end of this year and you need to apply for the benefit at least three weeks before departure through Carnival's Stockperks app.
Royal Caribbean Cruises
Carnival isn't the only cruise line that rewards investors with onboard credits. Royal Caribbean (RCL) also gives investors who own at least 100 shares at the time of their sailing with lucrative benefits.
You can get $50 on sailings of five nights or less, $100 for sailings of six to 13 nights, $250 for sailings of 14 nights or more or $1,000 per stateroom on any World Cruise.
These credits are available on any eligible Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises or Silversea Cruises, but excludes charter and Galapagos sailings. You need to request the credit online at least two weeks before departure.
InterContinental Hotels Group
If you like to travel, but cruise lines aren't your cup of tea, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) may be the best stock that offers perks for you.
The hotel chain, which includes names such as Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn gives shareholders discounts on their stay.
The exact value of this discount isn't made public, but if you own shares, make sure to keep an eye out for company mailings. Information regarding the travel deal is reportedly included in there.
Robinhood Markets
You don't even need to be an investor in Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock to enjoy this perk.
The company rewards new customers with a free stock, just for signing up for a taxable, self-directed individual account.
Once your application is approved and you link your funding source, you'll get between $5 and $200 to use towards a stock purchase. Note that 99% of folks get only $5, but that's still enough to buy a fractional share of any number of stocks.
Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (KMB), the company behind Huggies, Kleenex and Kotex, as well as many other household products, is known for rewarding long-term investors with its dependable dividend growth.
But the company is also known for giving shareholders holiday gift boxes. These typically include an assortment of the company's products, such as wet wipes, Kleenex or tissues.
Last year, investors were invited to sign up to have a gift box delivered to them in time for Christmas, but the 2025 gift box availability has yet to be announced.
LVMH Moët Hennessy
All you need to own is one share of LVMH Moët Hennessy (LVMUY) to join the exclusive LVMH Shareholders' Club, though it must be listed on the Paris stock market exchange (the ticker we have listed here is for the U.S. over-the-counter market).
Membership in the club includes perks such as deals on select wines and spirits, as well as discounted subscriptions to its newspapers and magazines.
You can also visit company wineries and cellars, and experience private visits to unique venues such as the Louis Vuitton workshop in Asnières-sur-Seine, France. All are available through the Club's website.
Two other options for international investors
Two other international companies that reward shareholders with freebies and perks are book publisher Bloomsbury Publishing and world-renowned chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli.
U.K.-based Bloomsbury will give you 35% off its print titles if you own one or more shares of the company stock. All you need to do is sign up through the Investor site to have your discount code sent to you.
You can choose from books written by thousands of popular authors, including Sarah J. Maas, Susanna Clarke and J.K. Rowling.
And Lindt & Sprüngli is known to reward investors with gift boxes. In 2025, for example, investors who exercise their voting rights will be given a free gift box of chocolates.
The tricky part is that you'll need to attend the annual shareholders meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, or appoint a power of attorney and have a Swiss mailing address to receive the box via mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.
While some provisions might help, others could push you into a higher tax bracket and raise your costs. Be strategic about Roth conversions, charitable donations, estate tax plans and health care expenditures.