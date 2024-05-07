Datadog Earnings Overshadowed By Leadership Shift: What To Know

Datadog stock is down even after the cloud company beat expectations for its first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Datadog (DDOG) stock is down more than 10% Tuesday even as the cloud monitoring and security firm beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

In the three months ended March 31, Datadog's revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $611 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) improved to 44 cents from 23 cents in the year-ago period.

