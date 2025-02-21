Coinbase Stock Swings After SEC Drops Lawsuit
Coinbase stock is bouncing between positive and negative territory Friday on news the SEC is dismissing its lawsuit against the the crypto exchange.
Coinbase Global (COIN) stock jumped nearly 4% out of the gate Friday after the cryptocurrency exchange said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has agreed in principle to dismiss its enforcement case against the company. However, at last check, shares had erased these gains to trade lower.
"We've always maintained that we were right on the facts and the law, and today's announcement confirms that this case should never have been filed in the first place," said Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal in a blog post. "This is a victory not just for Coinbase, but for our customers, the United States, and individual freedom."
In June 2023, the SEC charged Coinbase with operating an unregistered securities exchange, broker and clearing agency. It claimed Coinbase "made billions of dollars unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Coinbase went public in April 2021. As part of that process, the SEC reviewed our business model and S1 disclosures and allowed us to go public," Grewal said. "Two years later, they sued us. That's despite absolutely nothing changing in our business model."
The dismissal of the lawsuit is still subject to Commissioner approval.
Is Coinbase stock a buy, sell or hold?
Coinbase Global has been one of the best stocks to buy since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November, nearly doubling in value on hopes of a more crypto-friendly administration. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is bullish on the large-cap stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for the financial stock is $330.38, representing implied upside of nearly 30% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm Needham is one of those with a Buy rating on COIN stock, along with a $330 price target.
"We view Coinbase as an attractive way to play the growing crypto asset universe, which includes overlap in the high-growth areas of stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), exchanges in spot/derivatives, and blockchains (Base)," wrote Needham analyst John Todaro in a February 14 note.
Todaro expects Coinbase's institutional business to become a larger trading segment as the crypto markets mature.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Block Stock Falls After Revenue, Earnings Miss Expectations
Block stock is down Friday after the payments platform missed expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Early Tax Refund Options Could Trap Your Cash
Tax Refunds Don’t be fooled into thinking you’re not getting a loan — because you really are.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Block Stock Falls After Revenue, Earnings Miss Expectations
Block stock is down Friday after the payments platform missed expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
UnitedHealth Stock Drags on the Dow After DOJ Probe News
UnitedHealth Group stock is sinking Friday on reports the Justice Department is investigating the health insurer. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Five Wins for Federal Employees in the Social Security Fairness Act
More money means more opportunities and financial stability for current retirees and future retirees.
By Brian Skrobonja, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) Published
-
How Do You Know Your Insurer Can Afford to Pay Your Claims?
Here's how to find out where your insurance company stands financially and whether it has a good track record with customers.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Growth Concerns Drag on Stocks
Forward-looking commentary from a major retailer outweighed its backward-looking results as all three major equity indexes retreated on Thursday.
By David Dittman Published
-
Why Alibaba Stock Is Soaring After Earnings
Alibaba stock is higher Thursday after the China-based e-commerce platform beat expectations for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Palantir Stock: Why One Analyst Says to Buy the Dip
Palantir stock is continuing to slide Thursday as investors weigh a CEO stock sale and potential defense budget cuts. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Walmart Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings. Here's Why
Walmart stock is sinking Thursday as the retail giant's dreary outlook offsets a fourth-quarter earnings beat and dividend hike. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published