What Makes an ETF Successful?
Fortunately for investors, there is more than one path to ETF success
Exchange-traded funds have exploded in popularity, with the industry now reaching the milestone of $10 trillion in assets.
Aniket Ullal, head of ETF research and analytics at CFRA Research, recently examined the ETFs launched over the 10-year period ending June 30, 2024, to identify trends among the successes. Ullal did not look at the funds’ returns, so “success” here is defined in terms of gathering enough assets to survive and, for many, thrive — which is, after all, ultimately what determines the selection available to investors.
He found that of the 3,426 ETFs launched (not including mutual fund conversions), only 38% were viable, meaning they remained listed and exceeded $100 million in peak assets. Some 10% of the listings crossed the $1 billion mark in assets at some point over the decade. Among his other observations:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Pioneers are rewarded. Among the most successful launches of the decade (again, in terms of assets) were iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI).
Though not the first entrants in their nascent categories, they had cost advantages and well-heeled sponsors.
The JPMorgan fund, which uses a covered-call options strategy that invests in high-quality stocks and then sells options against those holdings to boost income, has garnered $36 billion in assets (as of October 31) since its May 2020 launch, making it the most popular ETF of the decade.
The path to $1 billion varies. The Bitcoin Trust ETF reached $1 billion in just seven days; Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 (COWZ), which targets companies with high free cash flow, took almost five years to reach $1 billion.
Tapping into the zeitgeist works… JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income (JPST) and iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond (SGOV) prospered when investors sought funds that are less sensitive to interest rate moves after the Federal Reserve began an aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), a more recent version of the parent fund (QQQ), grew as investors looked for a proxy for the Magnificent Seven stocks.
…Until it doesn’t. Ark Innovation (ARKK) rode the wave of ultra-high-growth stocks in 2020 and 2021 until it became the largest actively managed ETF at the time, reaching peak assets of $28.2 billion. A subsequent correction in Tesla and other highfliers, however, led to a significant decline in Innovation’s assets, which stood at just $5.4 billion recently.
Bonds have beaten stocks. Bond ETF launches have been more successful over the decade, with 50% reaching the $100 million viability threshold, compared with 36% for stock-focused ETFs. Success rates for commodity and alternative ETFs were much lower.
Looking ahead, Ullal says managers are increasingly launching more complex products, such as defined-outcome ETFs, which offer investors protection from losses in exchange for capping potential gains; actively managed stock funds; and ETFs tied to specific themes. “I’m always amazed by how people come up with new ideas,” he says.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
Three Ways to Help Create Financial Stability for a Widow
Loss of a spouse often leads to financial insecurity in retirement. These strategies can help ensure financial stability for the surviving spouse.
By Nick Bour, CAPP™, IRMAACP™ Published
-
How to Embrace Personal Growth After a Gray Divorce
Divorce at any age is a traumatic event, and resetting psychologically, especially after a late-in-life divorce, is more important than ever.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Three Ways to Help Create Financial Stability for a Widow
Loss of a spouse often leads to financial insecurity in retirement. These strategies can help ensure financial stability for the surviving spouse.
By Nick Bour, CAPP™, IRMAACP™ Published
-
How to Embrace Personal Growth After a Gray Divorce
Divorce at any age is a traumatic event, and resetting psychologically, especially after a late-in-life divorce, is more important than ever.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
An End-of-Year Investing Checklist
December is a great time to get your portfolios in order. Investors can follow this checklist to assess what changes they may or may not need to make.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Three 'Yellowstone' Estate Planning Lessons
We can learn a lot from John Dutton's estate planning mistakes. Here are just a few that relate to families in general and family businesses in particular.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Claim It Early or Delay? When to Start Taking Social Security
Timing is everything when it comes to starting Social Security. Here are the top reasons why people choose to delay or take it early, according to one expert.
By Matt Johnson, CPA, NSSA Published
-
What's Keeping You From Investing? (And How to Overcome It)
There are lots of reasons folks haven't started investing in the stock market. Here, we look at five common obstacles and how they can be conquered.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
How to Invest Your Holiday Cash
Spending money to make money is a concept we can all get behind. Here's how to invest your holiday cash.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
One Simple Tip for Planning the Three Stages of Retirement
Dreading the idea of retirement? This planning technique for the 'go-go, slow-go and no-go years' can lessen the worry and help you save efficiently.
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published