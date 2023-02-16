In ESG Investing, Money Changes Everything
ESG investors put their money where their mouths (and hearts and minds) are by investing in companies with better management of environmental, social and corporate governance factors.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Cyndi Lauper was not commenting on ESG investing when she sang “Money Changes Everything” in 1984. But she could have been. The entire premise behind ESG investing is to use the power of money to create positive change.
What is ESG? ESG encompasses broad areas that companies routinely impact, for better or worse. Businesses inevitably affect the environment (E) and can develop policies that minimize or neutralize the negative effects or produce positive effects in areas such as carbon emissions, water usage, green energy and pollution, to name a few.
Companies also impact the social (S) element, or the relationships it has with people and institutions in their community — that influence is demonstrated through hiring and labor practices, diversity and inclusion policies, workplace safety and philanthropy.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Finally, firms decide on governance (G) — the internal system of practices, procedures and controls for decision-making, governing itself and complying with the law. Governance includes matters such as board diversity, executive pay, business ethics, competitive fairness and financial processes.
ESG Investing Is Growing in Popularity
ESG investing has become an increasingly popular trend, but it’s not just a fad, as ESG assets have been steadily growing for decades now. Globally, ESG investors are increasingly putting their money where their mouths (and hearts and minds) are to the tune of a projected $50 trillion by 2025 (opens in new tab), up from $35 trillion in 2020. ESG assets represent a third of total global assets under management.
If the money is there, the next question is, is it creating positive change? The answer can be found by looking at examples of how industries and companies have created change with ESG in mind.
- Traditionally, mergers and acquisitions involve a firm making decisions primarily based on whether the target business would increase earnings. Now, firms are increasingly considering ESG priorities when deciding with whom to partner or acquire. For example, companies in the energy sector (opens in new tab) consider how the deal will benefit them with regard to clean energy, decarbonization targets and supply chains with sustainable sourcing practices.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (opens in new tab) sets the bar in making the environment a priority. Its goal is to reduce carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034 through alternative-powered equipment, more biogenic fuels and better fuel economy. The company also makes use of intermodal shipping, which is more efficient and involves fewer carbon emissions than over-the-road shipping.
- Green investing has incentivized companies like Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (opens in new tab), a producer of packaging material for food, beverage and consumer-products companies, to shift from producing plastic products to more sustainable paper goods. Changes like this bring us one step closer to a world free of foam cups, plastic takeout containers and six-pack rings.
- A growing number of corporations are issuing impact bonds to meet their ESG goals. In 2022, the agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) issued $750 million of bonds (opens in new tab) with the proceeds going to environmental and social programs. According to the company's website (opens in new tab), ADM’s sustainability goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, energy intensity by 15% and water intensity by 10% and achieving a 90% landfill diversion rate, all by 2035.
Just as ESG assets are on the rise, opportunities to invest are likewise growing. The most common way to invest in ESG and be automatically diversified is to choose from the hundreds of ESG mutual funds and ETFs available.
Personalized Indexing Gives Investors More Flexibility
An exciting development, though, is the personalized indexing (PI) option that has more recently emerged.
PI allows an investor to choose exactly which companies will be in their ESG fund, akin to the best Las Vegas casino buffet in investing. An investor could fill a plate with a scoop of wind energy, a dollop of social justice and a sprinkling of gender diversity while actively avoiding any helpings of animal testing or slices of unethical behavior.
This custom-tailored approach ensures the fund will precisely align with the investor’s values, rather than relying on a fund manager’s judgment, as well as provide enhanced opportunities to improve the tax efficiency of the investor’s portfolio.
So Many Choices Can Be Overwhelming
It's always nice to have a choice, and clearly the choices are plentiful when it comes ESG investing. Sometimes, however, those choices can also make investing seem somewhat overwhelming. The most surefire way to make sure your portfolio not only aligns with your values but also meets your overall investment goals is to work with a financial adviser well-versed in ESG.
ESG investors can feel good about intentionally and thoughtfully using their dollars to make a difference. ESG investing provides the opportunity to receive a return on an investment while prioritizing the environment, people and ethics at the same time.
Without ESG, would some companies independently create change on their own and focus on environmental, social and governance issues to make positive strides in those areas? Of course. Some companies would, but others would not.
The pressure and financial incentive to make that progress is important in encouraging good behavior across the board. The goal for many ESG investors is just that — to encourage positive change in our world by investing in funds and companies that prioritize those changes. Money talks, and beyond that, it has the potential to change everything.
Stacy is a nationally recognized financial expert and the President and CEO of Francis Financial Inc. (opens in new tab), which she founded 15 years ago. She is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) who provides advice to women going through transitions, such as divorce, widowhood and sudden wealth. She is also the founder of Savvy Ladies™, a nonprofit that has provided free personal finance education and resources to over 15,000 women.
-
-
Beware of an Examination Under Oath by Your Insurance Company
Your insurer might suspect a claim is fraudulent, as was the case for a doctor in a small town in Southern California — but there’s a plot twist.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Up After Strong Retail Sales Data
A round of well-received earnings helped the Nasdaq outperform Wednesday.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Beware of an Examination Under Oath by Your Insurance Company
Your insurer might suspect a claim is fraudulent, as was the case for a doctor in a small town in Southern California — but there’s a plot twist.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Interest on Bank Accounts Too Low? Consider Changing Banks
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, more consumers have incentive to switch banks to earn more interest on their checking and savings accounts.
By Brian Barnes • Published
-
Ways to Avoid the Penalty on Early Retirement Withdrawals
Sometimes you just can’t avoid dipping into a retirement fund, but you might be able to qualify for an exception to the 10% tax penalty.
By Mike Piershale, ChFC • Published
-
Managing a Concentrated Stock Position: Too Much of a Good Thing
It can be a great problem to have, except for the tax implications. Here are some common ways to keep tax liability in check.
By Chris Creed, CFP®, CPWA® • Published
-
Retirement Planning That May Help You Enjoy Your Second Childhood
Given inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession, how can near-retirees feel confident that their planning will ensure a fun and secure retirement?
By Ken Moraif, MBA, CFP®, CRPC® • Published
-
Social Security Spousal Benefits After Divorce: Is Income Disparity OK?
When mediating a divorce settlement, a 50-50 split of assets isn’t always equitable when Social Security benefits are taken into account.
By Chris Chen, CFP® • Published
-
Four Ways Savvy Investors Use DSTs for Their 1031 Exchanges
DSTs can help investors successfully complete a 1031 exchange, achieve diversification, avoid expensive capital gains taxes and more.
By Dwight Kay • Published
-
Using Defensive Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio
Beginners and experts alike can look to defensive stocks, such as those in the health care, utilities and consumer staples sectors, as safer investments in a volatile market.
By Kerim Derhalli • Published