Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts
The country is still in growth mode but only just, with several factors set to weigh on it.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Canada is one of our closest neighbors and a major trading partner, so its fortunes have a big bearing on our economy. To help you understand how its economy is performing and what we think will happen across the borders in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on the latest news (Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter or get a free issue). Here’s the latest forecast…
The Canadian economy is heading toward a slowdown, but not a recession, which is good news for cross-border trade with the U.S., since Canada is America’s no. 2 trade partner.
Recent data show that Canada’s GDP rose by 0.5% in January from the previous month, and early February data show a similar pace of growth.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Canada’s job market continues to add jobs, keeping the jobless rate at a record low.
Several factors will weigh on Canada’s economy this year. The prevalence of variable-rate mortgages means interest costs for Canadian households have risen relatively quickly. Firms have also indicated that they expect a decline in future sales as consumers start to feel the full impact of higher interest rates on their finances.
The Bank of Canada (opens in new tab) has likely reached the end of its rate-hiking cycle, making it the first major central bank to do so in the face of slowing economic growth.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter or get a free issue. In the letter you will get regular updates on the Canadian economy and on the general world economy, so you know what is going on outside of the U.S.
Read more
Rodrigo Sermeño covers the financial services, housing, small business, and cryptocurrency industries for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in 2014, he worked for several think tanks and non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., including the New America Foundation, the Streit Council, and the Arca Foundation. Rodrigo graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. He also holds a master's in public policy from George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
-
-
Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deep-sea mining applications are due to start in the summer, but it's unclear when mining will actually begin.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A lack of skilled graduates and funding are contributing to the shortage.
By David Payne • Published
-
Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deep-sea mining applications are due to start in the summer, but it's unclear when mining will actually begin.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Shortage of electrical engineers to power labor market growth: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A lack of skilled graduates and funding are contributing to the shortage.
By David Payne • Published
-
The EV Revolution: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger keeps you abreast of the latest developments in the auto sector
By Jim Patterson • Published
-
AI Regulation is Looming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Find out what Washington and regulators have planned for artificial intelligence.
By John Miley • Published
-
The World’s Busiest Airports: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Find out how U.S. airports are faring and the outlook post-COVID-19
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Consumers Are Still Resilient
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Sales this year are likely to be mostly stable, even as the economy slows.
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
By Jim Patterson • Last updated
-
Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
By David Payne • Last updated