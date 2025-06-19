Why I Trust Bonds, Even Now
Once again in 2025, bonds' dual mandate of timely, reliable income and risk mitigation is proving its value.
Everyone knows I love bonds, and after the recent turmoil in so many other corners of finance, I trust you agree. Once again in 2025, bonds' dual mandate of timely, reliable income and risk mitigation is proving its value.
Hence my segue into an assessment of the various sectors heading into summer. Despite lagging performance in early 2025, municipal bonds offer clear and present value, with yields as a percentage of Treasury rates that are extremely high.
While a 10-year T-bond yields 4.2%, for example, you can find AA-rated and AAA-rated tax-free issues galore priced to yield as much or more to maturity, for a taxable-equivalent yield in the range of 6% to 7%. This is due to what U.S. Bank bond honcho Bill Merz calls "an incremental blend of a variety of things," including a burst of new muni supply in 2025 that was just in time for mass selling of illiquid municipal exchange-traded funds that cheapened the entire sector.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But now yields are high enough to bring insurance companies back alongside individuals. And if you reckon the world is quasi-boycotting Treasury debt and other U.S. assets, foreigners are not much of a factor in municipals.
Next — and this sounds counterintuitive — I would not avoid high-yield corporate bonds. Yes, this group is more closely correlated to stocks than munis and Treasuries. And yes, in April some of my favorite high-yield funds, such as Fidelity Capital & Income and Hotchkis & Wiley High Yield, got body-slammed while stocks crashed. But unless you think the economy is failing — the first-quarter decline in economic growth is misleadingly negative — the extra yield will still pay for itself.
"Fifty percent of high yield is double-B, while it used to be only one-third," says American Century's corporate bond chief Jason Greenblath. While bank-loan defaults may be creeping higher and CCC-rated bonds are dicey, BB bond credit problems are not.
Most high-yield funds lean toward the stronger layers of the sector. And after the struggles in April, the spread between BB bonds and Treasury yields has narrowed again after spiking to more than 3 percentage points in the April trading panic. But at around 2 to 2.5 percentage points, the extra income is still greater than at the start of the year.
Nice yields, minimal risk
I also see fresh opportunities in preferred stocks, either via funds or in the individual issues of banks, utilities and insurance companies.
The rule is that any $25-par-value investment-grade preferred priced at around $23 is safe to buy and becomes an instant source of extra yield. Various Allstate, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Truist and electric-company preferred shares occupy this zone, for current yields between 6% and 7% and minimal risk.
If you go down in quality to BB, you can find more than 7%. Banks and insurers are in better condition than in 2008, so if the entire economy really does falter, they will not fail or get downgraded to where the value of these obligations takes another whacking.
I’ll note that the stocks and stock funds that did the best during the worst of the unpleasantness are the most bondlike: AT&T, Realty Income, Franklin Low Volatility High Dividend ETF — or pretty much any fund with "dividend" in its name. Nothing is immune from renewed pressure if the political situation, the economic situation or both descend into another, more intractable crisis.
The chance of stagflation and that sell-America theme rule out long-term Treasury bonds unless you can hold to maturity. But the domestically focused high-income standbys that have been dear to my heart for decades are likely to survive.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kosnett is the editor of Kiplinger Investing for Income and writes the "Cash in Hand" column for Kiplinger Personal Finance. He is an income-investing expert who covers bonds, real estate investment trusts, oil and gas income deals, dividend stocks and anything else that pays interest and dividends. He joined Kiplinger in 1981 after six years in newspapers, including the Baltimore Sun. He is a 1976 journalism graduate from the Medill School at Northwestern University and completed an executive program at the Carnegie-Mellon University business school in 1978.
-
-
Dementia Hot Spots: Is Your Region Raising Your Risk?
Why a 25% higher dementia risk could be tied to your US location. But you're not powerless; there are 14 ways to lower your risk.
-
Five Surprising Senate Bill Tax Changes to Know
Tax Policy U.S. Senate Republicans released proposed tax changes for Trump’s ‘one big, beautiful bill.” Some provisions are already stirring debate.
-
An Estate Planning Attorney's Guide to the Importance of POAs
Regularly updating your financial and health care power of attorney documents ensures they reflect your current intentions and circumstances. It's also important to clearly communicate your wishes to your chosen agents.
-
Divorce and Your Home: An Expert's Guide to Avoiding a Tax Bomb
Your home is probably your biggest asset, so if you're getting a divorce, the stakes are high. Keep it? Sell it? You need to have a good plan in place for how to handle it.
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Grapple for Peace Trade Gains
Of course dramatic tension is high on Fed Day, only this time it's about war and peace as well as monetary policy.
-
Fewer Agents, Fewer Audits: How IRS Staff Cuts Are Changing Enforcement
Significant reductions in the IRS workforce appear to be increasing the number of 'no change' audit closures. The shift could potentially increase the overall tax gap — the difference between taxes that should have been paid and those that were.
-
What if You Could Increase Your Retirement Income by 50% to 75%? Here's How
Combining IRA investments, lifetime income annuities and a HECM into one plan could significantly increase your retirement income and liquid savings compared to traditional planning.
-
Here's Why You Shouldn't Do an Estate Plan Without a Financial Planner
Estate planning isn't just about distributing assets. Working with a financial adviser can ensure you've considered the big picture — and the finer details.
-
Stock Market Today: Rally Pauses for "Real End" to Middle East War
The future is uncertain by nature, but it's hard to recall a time when views on what's next have been this volatile from day to day.
-
We Are Peter Lynch: How to Invest in What You Know
Take a look around, go to a free stock market data website, and get to work.