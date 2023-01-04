5 Investing Choices for a Volatile Market
Try to avoid impulsive decisions governed by emotions and instead focus on investing strengths and weaknesses, changing opportunities and long-term goals.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
A global recession seems to be looming over investors. According to a probability model run by The Conference Board (opens in new tab) in October 2022, there is a 96% likelihood of a recession in the U.S. within the next 12 months. Expectedly, investors are spooked, and rightly so: Interest rates have increased, down payments have disappeared, and retirement timelines have shifted. The markets are constantly changing and have proven to be unpredictable.
An unpredictable and unstable market can easily impact our emotional state and lead us to make rash decisions. These rash decisions are common. According to a study by MagnifyMoney (opens in new tab), 66% of investors have made an impulsive or emotionally charged investing decision they later regretted. Even experienced investors with firm goals, focused exclusively on long-term growth, can become impulsive and reactionary when faced with changing variables like market movements, low company earnings and corporate actions.
This is not to say that we should exclusively do nothing during market volatility. Once we acknowledge that the impulse to sell right away during a downturn is governed by our emotions, we can begin to view market downturns as an opportunity to reflect on our strengths and weaknesses as investors, evaluate changing opportunities and double down on our long-term goals.
In my experience, there are five important investing choices investors can make during volatile times. Which of the following actions an investor should take depends entirely on their current portfolio, economic goals and lifestyle.
1. Investors Can Adjust Their Portfolio Targets.
Higher-risk portfolios tend to be equity heavy, while a conservative approach may favor bonds. One could use the Modern Portfolio Theory as a benchmark when assessing risk and building out their portfolio.
This is a good fit for investors who, when going through a downturn, realized that their portfolio choices were riskier than they actually have appetite for. They can adjust their investment options to be more conservative, shift assets into high-yielding savings and checking accounts and/or pay down debt.
2. Investors Can Invest More and Buy the Dip.
On M1, this looks like using auto-invest or Smart Transfers on a schedule that works for them. We see a range of recurring transfers weekly, biweekly, monthly and beyond.
This is for the investor who is secure in their financial stability and recognizes the great buying opportunity available for them. These investors tend to park their cash in brokerage accounts, automating their contributions.
3. Investors Can Take Advantage of the Dip by Moving Positions.
This move should solely be done by an investor who has researched objective factors, analyzed risk and carefully weighed the pros and cons. Consider macro factors that may affect the new position, prior performance during downturns and industry benchmark.
The strategy of “moving positions” is similar to buying the dip, but takes it one step further — by moving positions to be in stocks that will benefit once the market bounces back up. For example, an expensive stock that an investor might not usually be able to afford will become cheaper during the dip, allowing them to buy into something they wouldn’t be able to under normal circumstances.
4. Investors Can Cautiously Sell.
However, when you sell your security, you will lose your proportionate share of ownership and the rights to any potential dividends or capital gains in the future.
In most cases, this is the right move for a very small subsector of investors — those who believe the big dip is still coming and want to hold everything as cash or cash alternatives until the danger subsides and plan on re-entering once the markets have stabilized.
Selling, of course, could minimize your taxes at the end of the year if you sell at a loss and decrease your end-of-year tax burden. This will also release you from a potential loss in capital if you believe the price will decrease in the future and could minimize your capital loss overall.
5. Lastly, and Maybe Most Important, Investors Can Do Nothing.
Often (and with hindsight’s benefit), small, thoughtful moves can pay dividends in the long run.
This is for the investor who is confident that, despite any temporary volatility, their portfolio will stay the course. Oftentimes, this is a fit for an experienced investor who has weathered previous downturns, coming out the other side still standing.
The choices that investors make during periods of volatility are highly personal. It’s impossible to say that one investment move can work for everyone. However, decades of economic research show that investors shouldn’t base their decision to buy, sell or adjust their portfolio based on emotional reasoning.
The bottom line is to understand your options and do your own research. Long-term conviction will help you weather downturns, market corrections and the human side of you that just wants to react.
--
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).
Brian Barnes is the Founder & CEO of M1 (opens in new tab), a personal wealth-building platform that enables people to invest, borrow, spend, and save money easily and optimally using customization and personalization. Hundreds of thousands of people have entrusted M1 with over $5.5B of assets, and M1 has been recognized and featured in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Money, Motley Fool, Investopedia, and Yahoo Finance.
-
-
How to Find a Financial Adviser
Choosing the right financial adviser for you is a very personal decision, not to mention critical for long-term financial success. Knowing where to look to find an adviser is key, too.
By Kelli Kiemle, AIF® • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Downbeat Data, Recession Fears
Stocks started the new year right where they left off in 2022 – with broad-based declines.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
How to Find a Financial Adviser
Choosing the right financial adviser for you is a very personal decision, not to mention critical for long-term financial success. Knowing where to look to find an adviser is key, too.
By Kelli Kiemle, AIF® • Published
-
CFP vs. CPA: What’s the Difference and Who Should You Hire?
Certified financial planners and certified public accountants have different but complementary areas of expertise. You might want to work with an adviser who’s both a CFP and a CPA.
By Kevin R. Keller, CAE • Published
-
How Parents Can Explain to Kids How NFTs Work
NFTs and cryptocurrencies are part of the new digital world that’s here to stay, so parents and their children should learn the ins and outs.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert • Published
-
Opportunity Zones and Inflation: What Investors Want to Know
Given the backdrop of inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession in 2023, what can opportunity zones do for investors?
By Daniel Goodwin • Published
-
5 Reasons You’ll Blow Up Your Retirement Plan
Life never stops changing, and since a retirement plan is all about your needs and goals, you should plan to adjust as your landscape shifts.
By Jacob Schroeder, Manager of Investor Education • Published
-
When It Comes to Cash Yields, Cash Is No Longer Trash
With rising interest rates, have we entered a new era of attractive yield on cash and cash equivalents?
By Brian Murphy • Published
-
Even After a Year Like 2022, Your Retirement Income Plan Can Stay on Course
Predictions about what the markets will do or how the economy will perform are often wrong. That’s why it’s better to “prepare” rather than “predict,” and that requires establishing some basic assumptions.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative • Published
-
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Writing a Financial Power of Attorney
Financial power of attorney is a powerful tool in your estate planning tool belt, but by failing to name a backup and granting overbroad gifting powers, you could stumble into some serious consequences.
By Allison L. Lee, Esq. • Published