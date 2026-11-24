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Google's sweeping AI overhaul is disrupting traditional search analytics, as customers increasingly use AI agents and chatbots to discover, research, compare and evaluate brands.
For agencies, the shift toward AI search will force a critical rethink of strategy. Instead of measuring site visits and clicks, companies need to focus on influencing AI answers before a visit ever occurs.
How the growth of AI is changing the search
The shift toward AI-first search became impossible to ignore this year when Google expanded AI Mode and formally embraced an AI-first vision for Search (paywall). The company is increasingly moving users toward generated answers that synthesize information, compare options and guide decisions before they ever visit a website.
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Search behavior isn't disappearing, but it is becoming much more like a conversation.
For agencies, that change creates a measurement problem.
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At the same time, the overlap between traditional rankings and AI citations is shrinking. Only 38% of AI Overview citations now come from top-10 ranked pages, down from 76% a year ago.
In practical terms, agencies are increasingly finding that strong search performance no longer guarantees the visibility it once did. The instinctive response is often to treat falling traffic as the problem. In many cases, it is only a symptom of buying decisions increasingly being shaped elsewhere.
Why measuring AI results is difficult
Customers are increasingly researching products, comparing vendors and evaluating solutions inside AI systems before they ever reach a website. By the time a visitor arrives, much of the qualification process has already happened.
That helps explain why many organizations are seeing AI-referred visitors convert at significantly higher rates than traditional organic traffic. The visitor volume may be smaller. The intent is often much stronger.
Whereas Google offered visibility and clarity that gave marketers a clear sense of how they stacked up, the AI era offers no equivalent source of truth.
ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI platforms operate their own retrieval systems, indexes and recommendation engines. Each decides what information to surface. Each describes brands differently. None provides comprehensive visibility into what users ask, what information is retrieved or how recommendations are generated.
Instead of being based on simple, quantifiable metrics, AI search depends on a series of complex algorithms that synthesize information rather than rank it and bases results much more on probability than basic binary.
In combination with the fact that most AI platforms use multiple retrieval systems to gather data, the result is that citations are only part of the answers that get spit out. AI offers more than simple results — it offers analysis that can differ based on model and user behavior.
It's more complex and significantly more opaque. The result is a fragmented environment where agencies are increasingly trying to influence systems they cannot directly observe.
SEO was built around position. Generative engine optimization (GEO) is increasingly built around representation.
The question is no longer simply whether a brand appears; the question is how that brand appears. Agencies will need new ways to understand how AI systems interpret brands, because rankings alone no longer explain customer discovery.
A company can be cited frequently and still lose ground if AI systems fail to present the brand in a way that supports the buying decision. Visibility matters, but visibility alone is not enough.
Where agencies go from here
While Google's turn toward AI-dominated search represents a huge change in the way people discover online, the future of AI discovery is still very much unfolding.
Google is already moving beyond conversational search toward agent-based interactions. Recent initiatives such as WebMCP and Agentic Browser scoring signal a future in which AI systems do more than answer questions. They will increasingly complete actions, submit information, book appointments and interact directly with websites on behalf of users.
That development will create a second measurement challenge layered on top of the first.
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Agencies that are still learning how to understand AI-generated recommendations are soon going to have to contend with AI-generated actions as well.
The key for agencies is to broaden their expertise to combine several capabilities — rather than solely focusing on search or solely focusing on AI results improvement.
The right strategy involves optimizing for search, while also looking at public relations, content, brand positioning and structured data — all factors that will continue to feed into an AI search space that's still being shaped.
AI search rewards organizations whose authority is coherent across the broader web rather than optimized for a single ranking algorithm.
For 20 years, agencies optimized for discoverability. The next decade will require optimizing for understanding. Success will depend less on whether a page ranks first and more on whether AI systems consistently understand a brand well enough to recommend it with confidence.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Cameron Witkowski is a co-founder of OpenLens, a platform that helps businesses measure and control how they appear in AI-powered search. As ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity increasingly shape how people research products and services, OpenLens tracks how brands are mentioned and cited in AI responses and turns those findings into concrete next steps. Cameron comes to this from AI research. With collaborators at Caltech, he co-authored "What's the Magic Word? A Control Theory of LLM Prompting" and "Prompt Baking," work on how precisely language models can be steered and how that steering can be made permanent.