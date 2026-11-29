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If you run a one-person shop, cybersecurity can take a backseat to everything else you have to be on top of.
A new guide from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a federal agency focused on standards and measurements, aims to help resource-constrained solo business operators. The publication is designed so those with little or no cybersecurity expertise can access the insights and advice.
There’s even guidance on how to secure your business as it grows. "Businesses aren’t static. Many entrepreneurs want to grow," says Daniel Eliot, one of the report authors and head of small business cybersecurity at NIST. The advice covers how a growing business may need to scale up security solutions, such as adopting a managed security service or using cloud software to automate security patches.
The recent Microsoft outage shows how work can screech to a halt when a widely used service goes down. "That is so timely when you might only rely on one system to do things or receive information," says Eliot.
Some of the solutions covered in the report include having IT redundancies (backups) in place, putting emergency and other contacts on paper and maintaining an updated cybersecurity incident response plan.
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Many security fundamentals are the same for all types of self-employed individuals, ranging from lawyers and financial advisers to gig workers and consultants. Another shared truth: A cyberattack can be devastating. That’s true whether you’re selling handmade items online or providing one-on-one fitness training.
To put the importance of information security in perspective, the report includes several questions about possible incidents. What if you couldn’t log into your bank account or access customer data? What if your company website is down and customers can’t make a purchase? What would happen if customer data, such as usernames and passwords or credit card info, were stolen? The answers are all bad news.
Top cybersecurity steps to take for businesses
Make sure you inventory your most important assets and services
Regularly update and patch software and operating systems
Make a list of internal and external contacts for reporting cyberattacks
One major action to take is making an inventory of all business-critical assets. A home office can include desktop and laptop computers, smartphones, printers, security cameras, modem and router and external hardware. Most, if not all, of the devices are connected to Wi-Fi, potentially leaving them vulnerable. Then there’s your company website, online bank account, social media platforms, online data storage, accounting tools and other work apps.
Those physical and digital assets represent an opportunity for cyber criminals to compromise a business, according to NIST.
Bolstering digital security starts with setting up multi-factor authentication and changing default passwords.
The NIST report includes links to useful documents, such as a spreadsheet to inventory devices and software and a downloadable incident response plan. Additional resources include security questions to ask vendors, a guide to supply chain risk and ransomware resources.
The rising threat from artificial intelligence
All businesses, including the very smallest, face rising risks from artificial intelligence. It’s not just AI-enabled attacks, but also AI tools used to boost business productivity that need to be addressed. Businesses need to create a list of all the places they use AI, from standalone chatbots to work software with AI features. Understand the terms of use and how sensitive data is treated by the AI vendors. Make sure to vet any content generated by AI, such as marketing materials, customer emails or financial data.
AI tools are supercharging phishing attacks, too. Cybercriminals craft fraudulent emails and other messages to try to trick recipients into clicking malicious links or attachments. AI chatbots make it much easier for criminals to craft convincing phishing messages that trick victims into downloading a file or transferring funds. The report recommends treating all attachments and links with caution, using antivirus software and regularly installing software updates.
How solopreneurs can get started
Especially during a time when it seems like there are cascading IT failures, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Start by taking a step back. "You can’t do everything at once," says Eliot. A solo business owner can start by prioritizing. "Find some realistic changes you can make given the resources you have," he says.
At about 20 pages, the report is a quick and easy read. Though it’s designed for the 28 million businesses that fall under the "solopreneur" category, it provides actionable insight for small firms with multiple employees and even individual consumers.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money.Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
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John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers AI, technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited email newsletters.
He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.