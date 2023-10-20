New Employment Guidance Proposed on Hostile Work Practices: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand current employment guidance, workplace regulations, trends in the business sector and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

Employers take note of some recent guidance proposed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee (EEOC) on subjects ranging from sexual harassment to remote work after years of mulling potential changes.

Harassment can include denial of access to a bathroom or other facility consistent with an employee’s gender identity, as well as the use of an inconsistent name or pronouns, both responses to SCOTUS’s Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia ruling. Even virtual conduct can contribute to a hostile work environment, including racist and/or sexual comments made in chat functions and video meetings.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Meanwhile, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) litigation activity is at its highest level in years, fueled by the change in administration and higher budget levels. The agency filed 143 employment discrimination lawsuits in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 50% from the previous fiscal year.

The confirmation of Kalpana Kotagal as commissioner has also given the EEOC a Democratic majority for the first time under President Biden, and that will last at least until the end of this year. Expect this to continue for as long as Democrats control the panel. Look for the EEOC to keep focusing on systematic lawsuits, or those in which the discrimination involved has a broad effect on an industry, profession, company or geographic location. Industries most likely to be targeted by the EEOC include hospitality, health care, retail, construction and natural resources.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.