NASA’s Moon Mission is Delayed: The Kiplinger Letter

It’s all but certain that NASA’s crewed moon mission will be delayed past 2025, the current official planned date for Artemis III. This would be the first human mission to the moon in 50 years. The Government Accountability Office recently reported that challenges with the lunar lander and space suits could push the mission to 2027.

But don’t overlook the other moon landings next year. Three U.S. companies will be busy delivering payloads for NASA in 2024. Astrobotic is delivering a VIPER — a rover equipped with a 1-meter drill and other tools — to look for ice and other resources.

NASA is landing other payloads, too. A suite of them is coming from Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines to measure magnetic anomalies, test radiation and much more. By one count, U.S. companies are scheduled for six lunar lander missions, per NASA.

Meanwhile, China’s Chang’e-6 will attempt to collect material from the far side of the moon in 2024 with a lander that scoops up 2,000 grams of material and shoots the canister back into orbit to dock with a spacecraft. All told, 2024 is poised for plenty of moon activity.

