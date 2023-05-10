SpaceX in good shape despite test flight: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
SpaceX was hit by multiple problems but it’s likely to recover, despite ongoing challenges.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Space is not just the preserve of scientists and astronauts. It’s also big business and has an impact on our economy and may even one day become a tourist destination.
Our experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on all the important developments (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You will get updates first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
SpaceX’s first test launch of its Starship rocket was marred by mishaps. The four-minute flight and explosion were far from a screaming success, though SpaceX rightfully noted it was a test flight, where problems were expected.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
After the dust settled, a litany of issues was clear, from a series of engine failures to vast damage to the launch pad. SpaceX (opens in new tab) called it “a rapid unscheduled disassembly” for its giant Starship rocket, the largest and most complex to ever attempt a launch.
Future delays are likely and SpaceX may need to drum up more funding. Still, the company is in a solid position to push ahead. It has strong backing from NASA (opens in new tab), an ability to move fast with hardware upgrades, and a leading position among launch providers.
SpaceX ‘likely to recover’, though questions remain
Even industry insiders critical of the launch say SpaceX excels at trial and error and can recover, though not as quickly as the company says.
Other companies with less support would likely be in big trouble with such a launch. Many near-term hurdles remain, including that the Starship is grounded until the Federal Aviation Administration (opens in new tab) completes an investigation into the explosion.
Among the concerns: Hefty launch site damage and debris flung into a nearby town. The FAA is also facing environmental lawsuits for damage caused by the launch.
Longer term, SpaceX’s huge payload capacity will test its business model. Some worry about overcapacity and not enough satellites and humans to launch, especially with other launch options, such as Arianespace (opens in new tab), Blue Origin (opens in new tab) and ULA (opens in new tab).
This forecast first appeared in the The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose Steam After CPI Report
Stocks wavered after the April CPI report supported the case for the Fed to stop raising rates – but not cut them.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Medicare drug price negotiations latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Medicare drug price negotiations: Early signs have emerged of how these key talks will be handled.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Medicare drug price negotiations latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Medicare drug price negotiations: Early signs have emerged of how these key talks will be handled.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Virgin Orbit Failure Casts Cloud Over Space Voyages: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Virgin Orbit failure casts a cloud over space voyages but SpaceX could fill the void.
By Letter Editors • Published
-
TikTok Ban Winners and Social Media Changes: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts TikTok Ban winners, LinkedIn changes: Kiplinger's analysis of the massive social media cross-platform shake-ups.
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Debt Ceiling Will Be Averted but It Won’t Be Easy: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Debt Ceiling Will Be Averted but It Won’t Be Easy: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
China to Benefit from U.S. Semiconductor Export Controls: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Washington wants to limit the use of more advanced tech overseas, which could fuel Beijing’s lower-tech sector
By Andrew Tanzer • Published
-
Food Prices Fell in March But Are Still Way Up Year-on-Year: Kiplinger Economic Forecast
Economic Forecasts The cost of food remains elevated but there is finally some good news for households.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Canada’s Economic Slowdown Could Be Good for the U.S.: Kiplinger's Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Deep-Sea Mining Applications to Start in Summer: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deep-sea mining applications are due to start in the summer, but it's unclear when mining will actually begin.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published